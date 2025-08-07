The French trade magazine "France Football" and UEFA announced the list of nominees for the Ballon d'Or 2025.
There are 30 nominees each in the best player category, including no Swiss players.
In the secondary category of best goalkeeper, however, former Swiss international goalkeeper Yann Sommer of Inter Milan has made it to the ten finalists. Gianluigi Donnarumma of Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool's Alisson Becker are likely to be the favorites for the award.
The award ceremony will take place on September 22 in Paris.