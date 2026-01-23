Yann Sommer is expected to make his competitive debut for Club Brugge on Friday in the Super Cup. The former Swiss national team goalkeeper has gotten off to an enthusiastic start with his new club.

Here's what it's all about Yann Sommer will play his first competitive match for his new club in the Super Cup on Friday.

Bruges has really captured the former Swiss national team goalie’s heart. “The sea, the wind, and fresh air,” Sommer gushes.

Fans are thrilled about Sommer's arrival. At the traditional Fan Day, some fans had to wait as long as an hour and a half for an autograph. Summary created with

Two weeks ago, FC Bruges announced the signing of Yann Sommer with a video. In it, the 37-year-old is seen sitting at a typewriter in Bruges’ magnificent City Theater, tapping away at the keys: “And today, my new chapter begins.” The book of Sommer’s career is already quite thick, which explains the nice little jab with the typewriter. Elsewhere, it was reported that Club Brugge is replacing one veteran with another: the 38-year-old retired Simon Mignolet with the Basel native, who is only a few months younger.

Twenty-one years ago, Yann Sommer signed his first professional contract with FC Basel. Since then, he has also played for Vaduz, the Grasshoppers, Mönchengladbach, Bayern Munich, Inter Milan, and made 94 appearances for the Swiss national team. He has played over 800 games as a pro in total, and yet he’s still not had his fill. “I just love being a goalie, playing soccer,” he explained on FC Bruges’ club TV, expressing his continued high level of motivation with his famous broad smile.

Jashari did some advertising

He plans to play for another five years, with the next three reserved for FC Bruges. The Belgian champions were able to convince Yann Sommer to explore a new country once his contract with Inter Milan expires. Unlike at his last two clubs in Munich and Milan, he’s joining a young team that includes two Swiss teenagers, Cheveyo Tsawa and Andrej Vasovic.

Bruges has really caught Yann Sommer’s eye. He visited the club’s facilities several times and enjoyed the surroundings of Belgium’s eighth-largest city, located near the North Sea. Ardon Jashari, who made a big impact in Bruges, reached out to his compatriot when he heard rumors of a move back to his old home country.

It didn’t take much convincing on the part of the 2025 Belgian League Player of the Year. The club, the city, and the nearby beach on the Dutch border spoke for themselves. “The sea, the wind, and fresh air,” Yann Sommer enthuses, delighted by the relative proximity to Düsseldorf, where he lived during his time with Borussia Mönchengladbach. He and his family still own a house there.

Celebration and Terror in Milan

He parted ways with Inter Milan by mutual agreement after three years. He had been ready for a new challenge, Yann Sommer said in an interview with the Flemish newspaper *Het Nieuwsblad*. The fact that his apartment in Milan was broken into twice likely played a role as well: “I was never home, but it still gives me the creeps.”

In Bruges—and especially in the famous, glamorous seaside resort of Knokke-Heist, where Sommer has settled—things will be a bit quieter. In 2024, the Swiss player celebrated the first of his two championship titles with Inter Milan in the streets of the Lombard metropolis in front of 350,000 fans. It’s the most cherished memory the goalie takes with him from his time in Italy.

Large Crowd at Fan Day

Although on a smaller scale than at Inter Milan, enthusiasm is also running high around FC Bruges. Last Sunday, 15,000 people flocked to Jan Breydel Stadium for the traditional Fan Day ahead of the season opener. Yann Sommer was the center of attention. Some fans had to wait in line for an hour and a half just to get his autograph.

So far, Yann Sommer has lived up to his status as the most important signing of this transfer window. At the conclusion of the training camp in France, he made his debut for Bruges last Saturday against Rennes and, despite the 1-2 loss, already proved to be a key asset. His first competitive match with his new club is expected to take place on Friday evening, when they face Union Saint-Gilloise in the Super Cup. Sommer and his teammates will kick off the league season a week later with a home game against Kortrijk.