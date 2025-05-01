Yann Sommer concedes three goals in the Champions League semi-final first leg against Barcelona (3:3) and scores in his own goal - but the Swiss goalkeeper still puts in a brilliant performance and receives plenty of praise.

He flies through the penalty area, deflects balls against the crossbar or next to the goal and scratches them out of the corner. Even at the age of 36, Yann Sommer is still in absolute top form and makes life difficult for the Barça stars in the semi-final first leg of the premier class with several brilliant saves.

The 94-time national team goalkeeper only looks unfortunate when the ball bounces off the crossbar and into the back of his head after Raphinha's hammer and into the goal. Does Sommer have to save this ball? "Not for me," says Marco Streller in the blue Sport studio. "There are players jumping up right in front of him, he sees the ball late and then of course it's unfortunate."

Didi Hamann, once a big critic of Sommer when he was still playing for Bayern Munich, also says (after some persuasion from Roman Kilchsperger): "Unstoppable!" Hamann is now delighted with the Swiss keeper: "Sommer is one of the reasons why Inter have got this far. He made an outstanding save against Bayern. He also exuded calm today."

Hamann: "For me, Sommer is better than Kobel"

During his year at Bayern Munich, he had to put up with a lot of criticism. But Sommer has recovered very well from that, says Hamann: "That's the reaction of a champion. He went to Italy, conceded the fewest goals there last year, became champion, now he could make it to the Champions League final. I would wish it for him."

For the blue Sport expert, Sommer is one of the best goalkeepers of recent years. "Now there are discussions as to whether he is better than Gregor Kobel - probably yes," said Hamann. "That's my idea of a champion."

There is also a lot of praise for the Inter goalkeeper on social media (see below). Even Manchester City star Erling Haaland posted a scene on Snapchat in which Sommer deflects a shot from Lamine Yamal onto the crossbar. "This guy is incredible," Haaland wrote. Whether he really means Sommer or Yamal is not known, however 😉

Further reactions to X

"Inter sold Onana to Manchester United for 52 million euros and got Sommer for 7 million. One of the best deals I've ever seen. A profit of 45 million and a massive upgrade at the goalkeeper position."

"Yann Sommer was exceptional."

"Yann Sommer is undervalued."

"Yann Sommer is good, believe me."