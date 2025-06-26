Inter Milan's Yann Sommer makes a stop during the Club World Cup Group E soccer match between Inter Milan and River Plate in Seattle, Wednesday, June 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson) KEYSTONE

Yann Sommer is through to the knockout round of the Club World Cup in the USA with Inter Milan. The Italians beat Argentina's River Plate 2-0 in Seattle to conclude the group stage.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Young striker Francesco Esposito (72') and defender Alessandro Bastoni (93') secured the victory for the Champions League finalists. Shortly before the 0:1, River Plate's Lucas Martinez Quarta was shown the red card for an emergency brake. Gonzalo Montiel, a second Argentine player, was also sent off in the closing stages.

With River Plate and Boca Juniors, both representatives from Argentina have already failed in the preliminary round of the Club World Cup. The Brazilians, who have taken their four clubs through to the knockout round, are doing better. One of them is Fluminense, who will face Inter Milan in the round of 16.

Monterrey finished 2nd in the group with Inter Milan. The Mexicans, who drew against Inter and River Plate, beat the Urawa Red Diamonds from Tokyo 4-0.

The round of 16:

On Saturday: Palmeiras - Botafogo, Benfica Lisbon - Chelsea.

On Sunday: Paris Saint-Germain - Inter Miami, Flamengo - Bayern Munich.

On Monday: Inter Milan - Fluminense, Juventus Turin/Manchester City - Real Madrid/Salzburg/Al-Hilal.

On Tuesday: Dortmund - Monterrey, Real Madrid/Salzburg/Al-Hilal - Manchester City/Juventus Turin.