  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

"Simply world class!" Yann Sommer saves Inter's ticket to the final with these incredible saves

Tobias Benz

7.5.2025

Inter are through to the Champions League final after a crazy semi-final second leg against Barcelona. Yann Sommer also played a big part in this. The Swiss made several miraculous saves in the 4:3 victory.

07.05.2025, 07:20

07.05.2025, 08:18

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Yann Sommer may have played the game of his life in the semi-final second leg between Inter Milan and Barcelona.
  • With countless saves, he holds on to the victory for his colors and thus hectors Inter into the Champions League final.
  • Here are the Swiss player's best saves in the video.
Show more

"World class. Simply world class!" - were the words of blue co-commentator Mladen Petric on Yann Sommer's performance for Inter Milan in the semi-final second leg against Barcelona. "Inter know who they have to thank."

The Swiss keeper shone in numerous scenes and drove the Barça stars - especially wonderkid Lamine Yamal - to despair time and time again. Here are the best saves of the "UEFA Man of the Match" in the video.

57th minute against Eric Garcia

77th minute against Lamine Yamal

90th + 6' (injury time) against Lamine Yamal

114th minute against Lamine Yamal

116th minute against Lamine Yamal

Interview with Yann Sommer

The highlights of the match

More blue Sport

The game of his life?. Streller praises Sommer:

The game of his life?Streller praises Sommer: "You can't really play any better"

Barça coach an unfair loser?. Streller:

Barça coach an unfair loser?Streller: "The fact that Flick is now attacking the referee is unworthy"

Crazy 7-goal spectacle between Inter and Barça. The highlights of a semi-final for the history books

Crazy 7-goal spectacle between Inter and BarçaThe highlights of a semi-final for the history books

Catalans furious. Should there have been a penalty for Barcelona?

Catalans furiousShould there have been a penalty for Barcelona?

"I'm super excited"Mikaela Shiffrin enters the football business in her home country