Inter are through to the Champions League final after a crazy semi-final second leg against Barcelona. Yann Sommer also played a big part in this. The Swiss made several miraculous saves in the 4:3 victory.

Yann Sommer may have played the game of his life in the semi-final second leg between Inter Milan and Barcelona.

With countless saves, he holds on to the victory for his colors and thus hectors Inter into the Champions League final.

"World class. Simply world class!" - were the words of blue co-commentator Mladen Petric on Yann Sommer's performance for Inter Milan in the semi-final second leg against Barcelona. "Inter know who they have to thank."

The Swiss keeper shone in numerous scenes and drove the Barça stars - especially wonderkid Lamine Yamal - to despair time and time again. Here are the best saves of the "UEFA Man of the Match" in the video.

57th minute against Eric Garcia

77th minute against Lamine Yamal

90th + 6' (injury time) against Lamine Yamal

114th minute against Lamine Yamal

116th minute against Lamine Yamal

Interview with Yann Sommer

The highlights of the match