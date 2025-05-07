Inter are through to the Champions League final after a crazy semi-final second leg against Barcelona. Yann Sommer also played a big part in this. The Swiss made several miraculous saves in the 4:3 victory.
No time? blue News summarizes for you
- Yann Sommer may have played the game of his life in the semi-final second leg between Inter Milan and Barcelona.
- With countless saves, he holds on to the victory for his colors and thus hectors Inter into the Champions League final.
- Here are the Swiss player's best saves in the video.
"World class. Simply world class!" - were the words of blue co-commentator Mladen Petric on Yann Sommer's performance for Inter Milan in the semi-final second leg against Barcelona. "Inter know who they have to thank."
The Swiss keeper shone in numerous scenes and drove the Barça stars - especially wonderkid Lamine Yamal - to despair time and time again. Here are the best saves of the "UEFA Man of the Match" in the video.