The Champions League final between Inter and PSG will also be a duel between two top goalies: Yann Sommer against Gianluigi Donnarumma. Sommer talks to blue Sport about his opponent.

Linus Hämmerli

No time? blue News summarizes for you The duel between PSG and Inter Milan is also a duel between two top goalkeepers.

Gianluigi Donnarumma is the keeper for the Parisians, while Yann Sommer stands between the posts for Milan.

The two keepers know each other personally. At blue Sport, Sommer gives the Italian goalkeeper a big thumbs up. Show more

Yann Sommer is about to play probably the biggest game of his career. He wants to win the trophy with Inter Milan in the Champions League final. If he gets his paws out like he did in the semi-final against FC Barcelona, the PSG stars around Ousmane Dembélé and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia are likely to have a tough time.

But the Inter attackers such as Lautaro Martinez and Marcus Thuram will also have to show precision in the Allianz Arena in Munich. In Gianluigi Donnarumma, PSG also have one of the best keepers in the world between the posts.

Sommer: "I've been watching Donnarumma for years"

"I'm looking forward to the duel against him," said Sommer in an interview with blue Sport. He has already met the Italian keeper two or three times. "I really appreciate him as a goalkeeper and as a person." Sommer is full of praise for the Parisians' number 1: "He's a great goalkeeper. I've enjoyed watching him for years."

On a personal level, the two seem to be on the same wavelength, but as players they couldn't be more different. "He has a completely different profile to me. He's much taller and has a different style," says Sommer.

While Sommer is strong on the line and with the ball at his feet, Donnarumma is absolutely top class in 1v1. Both will have to play to their strengths in the final to bag the first Champions League win of their careers.

The same goalkeeping coach

Although only one of the two keepers can lift the trophy, Sommer and Donnarumma have something in common. They had the same goalkeeping coach. Gianluca Spinelli coached PSG with Donnarumma between 2018 and 2023, since when he has been responsible for the goalkeepers at Sommer's Inter. "That's why we have a connection," says Sommer about his relationship with Donnarumma.

The clash between the two top goalkeepers and top teams kicks off at 9 p.m. blue Sport will broadcast the match between Inter Milan and PSG live.