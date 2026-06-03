Will Yann Sommer become a club owner in Portugal? Picture: Keystone

Together with the German football stars Thomas Müller and Mats Hummels and a group of investors, Yann Sommer is said to want to buy the Portuguese club Estrela Amadora.

Luca Betschart

Where is Yann Sommer headed? The sporting future of the 37-year-old, whose contract with Inter Milan expires at the end of June, is still open. The only thing that is clear is that Sommer will not be returning to FC Basel for the coming season. Despite talks, the long-serving international goalkeeper has turned his youth club down because he apparently wants to prove himself at the highest international level for a few more years.

While the next step in his career is still being puzzled over, there is news about Sommer's future plans off the pitch. As reported by the German newspaper "Bild", the 94-time international wants to participate in the purchase of a football club. Together with Germany stars Thomas Müller and Mats Hummels and a group of investors, the Portuguese club Estrela Amadora is to be taken over.

The plan: after Estrela Amadora was almost relegated last season, the club is to be stabilized and led into the top 8 of the Portuguese league. The further development of promising talents is also to be promoted.

Sommer, Müller and Hummels are earmarked as strategic investors. Above all, however, the ex-Bayern stars will help with their experience and their network. According to the report, other investors will bear the main financial burden of the takeover. The deal has not yet been finalized, but talks are in full swing.

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