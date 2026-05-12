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Basket for the FCB Yann Sommer will probably not return to FC Basel

Tobias Benz

12.5.2026

Yann Sommer's contract with Inter Milan expires at the end of June.
Yann Sommer's contract with Inter Milan expires at the end of June.
KEYSTONE

Former international goalkeeper Yann Sommer has apparently decided against returning to FC Basel for the coming season. According to "bzbasel", the 37-year-old has turned down his youth club - for the time being.

12.05.2026, 20:41

12.05.2026, 20:57

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • According to a report in "bzbasel", Yann Sommer will not be returning to FC Basel for the coming season.
  • The former international goalkeeper apparently wants to prove himself at the highest international level for a few more years.
  • However, Sommer is open to a return to FCB in the future.
Show more

Yann Sommer has been repeatedly linked with a return to FC Basel in recent weeks and months. The 37-year-old's contract with Inter Milan expires at the end of the season - the same applies to FCB keeper Marwin Hitz.

However, the Basel "summer fairytale" is not to be. At least that's what "bzbasel" writes, citing "well-informed sources".

Sommer has decided against returning to Switzerland for the coming season. Although there have been talks with an FCB delegation in Milan, a return is no longer an issue for the time being. The reason: Sommer is said to want to prove himself at the highest international level for a few more years.

It is still unclear whether the 94-time Swiss international will continue to play for Inter Milan next year. According to the Italian media, Sommer would only play as number 2 for the Nerazzurri in future.

Sommer won the Italian championship with Milan at the beginning of May. He has featured in 32 of the 36 league games so far.

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