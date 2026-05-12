Former international goalkeeper Yann Sommer has apparently decided against returning to FC Basel for the coming season. According to "bzbasel", the 37-year-old has turned down his youth club - for the time being.
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- According to a report in "bzbasel", Yann Sommer will not be returning to FC Basel for the coming season.
- The former international goalkeeper apparently wants to prove himself at the highest international level for a few more years.
- However, Sommer is open to a return to FCB in the future.
Yann Sommer has been repeatedly linked with a return to FC Basel in recent weeks and months. The 37-year-old's contract with Inter Milan expires at the end of the season - the same applies to FCB keeper Marwin Hitz.
However, the Basel "summer fairytale" is not to be. At least that's what "bzbasel" writes, citing "well-informed sources".
Sommer has decided against returning to Switzerland for the coming season. Although there have been talks with an FCB delegation in Milan, a return is no longer an issue for the time being. The reason: Sommer is said to want to prove himself at the highest international level for a few more years.
It is still unclear whether the 94-time Swiss international will continue to play for Inter Milan next year. According to the Italian media, Sommer would only play as number 2 for the Nerazzurri in future.
Sommer won the Italian championship with Milan at the beginning of May. He has featured in 32 of the 36 league games so far.