After 94 international matches, it's over: Yann Sommer retires from the national team. A look back at the legendary goalkeeper's best moments in a Swiss shirt.

The legendary save against Mbappé

How could you ever forget it: At Euro 2021, Yann Sommer saves the decisive penalty from France superstar Kylian Mbappé and secures Switzerland's place in the quarter-finals.

Sommer doesn't dare to celebrate at first after saving the penalty, as he immediately switches gears and waits for the referee's VAR check. Of course, the Swiss national team legend did not make a mistake. The save counted and Switzerland progressed to the quarter-finals.

The two-time Ramos

Sergio Ramos was one of the most reliable penalty takers in the world until 2020, with an incredible 32 to 3 ratio of penalties saved.

Then, at the age of 34, the Spaniard found his master on a chilly November evening in Basel. In the Nations League clash with Switzerland, the Real legend not only failed once against Swiss penalty taker Yann Sommer, but twice.

The videos of the two-time Ramos went around the world. His "casual" second attempt in particular still makes Swiss national team fans smile today.

The double Jorginho

Not long after Ramos, Italy's penalty guarantor Jorginho also had to admit defeat to Sommer's skills. During qualifying for the World Cup in Qatar in 2021, the Italian took on the Swiss twice from the spot - and failed miserably twice.

Jorginho is known for his leap just before touching the ball when taking penalties. Sommer had of course prepared himself perfectly for this and, with a skillful feint, made the Italian believe he was diving to the bottom right. Jorginho promptly fell for it and easily slid the ball to the other side - straight into the hands of the Nati goalie.

Just two months later, the two faced each other again from eleven meters in the qualifying second leg. This time, there was clearly too much at stake for Jorginho with direct qualification for the World Cup.

Sommer would have been in the right corner again, but did not even have to intervene in the Italian's rather dreadful penalty.

Switzerland went on to qualify for the World Cup as group winners. Italy had to go through to the play-offs, where they were eliminated by North Macedonia and ultimately missed out on a place at the 2022 World Cup.

