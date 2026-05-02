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Women's Super League YB also in the playoff semi-finals

SDA

2.5.2026 - 19:06

Coach Imke Wübbenhorst qualified for the play-off semi-finals with YB
Coach Imke Wübbenhorst qualified for the play-off semi-finals with YB
Keystone

The defending champions are through to the Women's Super League play-off semi-finals.

Keystone-SDA

02.05.2026, 19:06

In the last quarter-final second leg, the YB women made it through to the next round with a 4:1 home win against Rapperswil-Jona. The Bosnian Maja Jelcic scored twice. YB had already won the first leg 1:0.

The other semi-finalists who qualified on Friday are Servette Chênois, Basel and FC Zurich. There is a question mark over Basel's qualification. A protest by St. Gallen, who were beaten on penalties in the quarter-finals, is pending.

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