Coach Imke Wübbenhorst qualified for the play-off semi-finals with YB Keystone

The defending champions are through to the Women's Super League play-off semi-finals.

Keystone-SDA SDA

In the last quarter-final second leg, the YB women made it through to the next round with a 4:1 home win against Rapperswil-Jona. The Bosnian Maja Jelcic scored twice. YB had already won the first leg 1:0.

The other semi-finalists who qualified on Friday are Servette Chênois, Basel and FC Zurich. There is a question mark over Basel's qualification. A protest by St. Gallen, who were beaten on penalties in the quarter-finals, is pending.