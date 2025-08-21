From the Cup to the European Cup stage: YB face Slovakia on Thursday Keystone

With Young Boys, Servette and Lausanne-Sport, three Swiss clubs will be fighting for a place in the league phase of the European Cup on Thursday evening.

Keystone-SDA SDA

YB will be the last of five Super League clubs to enter the European Cup. The Bernese will first face Slovan Bratislava away from home in the play-off duel for participation in the Europa League (20:15).

The Slovakian record champions were eliminated in the Champions League qualifiers against Kazakh champions Kairat Almaty. The second leg between YB and Slovan Bratislava will take place on Thursday, August 28, in the Wankdorf. The loser of the duel will contest the league phase in the Conference League.

Servette and Lausanne-Sport face a very difficult task in the Conference League play-off. Last year's Super League runners-up from Geneva, who failed to qualify for the Champions League against Viktoria Pilsen and for the Europa League against Utrecht, face Shakhtar Donetsk, last year's third-placed team in the Ukrainian championship, away from home in Krakow, Poland (20:00). Lausanne-Sport welcome Besiktas Istanbul at home at 20:15 as clear outsiders.