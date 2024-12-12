After a solid first half, YB completely fell apart after the break. Here are the scores for the 5-1 defeat in Stuttgart.

Jan Arnet

Grade: 3.5 Goal David von Ballmoos

Like YB, Stuttgart are successful with their first shot on goal. Von Ballmoos is powerless to stop Stiller's shot. In the 35th minute, he comes out of the box well and grabs the ball. In the second half, you can only feel sorry for the YB goalkeeper, as he is not at fault for goals 2, 3 and 4. He didn't look good when he conceded the fifth goal, but by then the game was already over.

Grade: 3 Defense Zachary Athekame

In the first half, the 19-year-old can thank Camara for clearing for him after being curled around like a schoolboy. Athekame also made too many misplaced passes and often lost out in tackles.

Grade: 4.5 Defense Mohamed Ali Camara

Camara was one of the best players on the pitch in the first half. He kept the defense together and also ironed out the odd mistake from his teammates. His defensive action in the 45th minute was brilliant, preventing Stuttgart from scoring what they thought was a certain 2:1. In the second half, he was part of Bern's lottery defense and was substituted in the 70th minute with the score at 1:4.

Grade: 3 Defense Loris Benito

He reacted a fraction of a second too late when conceding the 1:1 goal and was unable to prevent his opponent from finishing. Before conceding the second goal, he stops playing, raises his arm in the air and tries to draw the referee's attention to the fact that the linesman has raised his flag. Unfortunately, play continues and the VAR recognizes that the linesman was wrong. As captain, this should not happen to him.

Note: 2.5 Defense Jaouen Hadjam

In the 22nd minute, he dribbles into his own penalty area, loses the ball and the situation becomes dangerous. Shortly afterwards, he didn't cut a good figure when he conceded the 1:1 goal. In the 61st minute, Hadjam is shown a yellow card because he can only stop Rieder with a foul. The 21-year-old is definitely not promoting his own cause and is substituted in the 70th minute.

Note: 3.5 Midfield Alan Virginius

Virginius creates space for himself with a body trick and plays a clever pass into the back to Lakomy, who scores to make it 1:0. There was not much more to see of Virginius after that, who made way for Ebrima Colley in the 77th minute with the score at 1:5. With eight passes played, the 100 percent pass completion rate is not overly impressive.

Grade: 4 Midfield Lukasz Lakomy

In the 6th minute, he simply shoots from around 18 meters - and scores. YB have never scored earlier in the Champions League. He marches a lot and always offers himself to his teammates, and also has one or two good moves on offer. Although he makes too many bad passes, nobody will accuse him of hiding.

Grade: 3 Midfield Kastriot Imeri

Imeri doesn't set the tone in attack and the game seems to pass him by. At least he doesn't make any major mistakes. Darian Males came on in his place in the 63rd minute.

Grade: 3.5 Midfield Filip Ugrinic

Ugrinic does not stand out, but impresses in the first half with a pass rate of 100 percent - 14 out of 14 passes reach the man. In the end, 37 out of 40 passes found the right recipient. A strong figure that shows that Ugrinic takes care of the ball and puts in a concentrated performance. Offensively, however, he hardly provides any impetus.

Grade: 3 Midfield Joël Monteiro

Monteiro loses the duel against Rieder before conceding the second goal, which sets up the 2:1. When Stuttgart went 3-1 up, the Swiss international was far too far away from his opponent to prevent him from finishing.

Note: 3 Attack Cedric Itten

Itten has a tough time in the first half and it doesn't get any easier in the second. He was substituted in the 63rd minute with the score at 1:3.

Substitutes

