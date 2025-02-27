Ebrima Colley secures YB's semi-final ticket with his goal to make it 3-2. KEYSTONE

Young Boys are through to the Cup semi-finals. The Bernese beat Zurich 3-2 in an eventful match.

Linus Hämmerli

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you YB win the Cup quarter-final against FC Zurich 3:2.

FCZ take the lead thanks to Steven Zuber, but shortly afterwards the Zurich side are outnumbered after Rodrigo Conceicao is sent off.

YB managed to score three goals while outnumbered, with Ebrima Colley scoring the decisive goal in the 72nd minute. Show more

The decisive goal came in the 72nd minute when joker Cedric Itten won the running duel against Benjamin Mendy, who had also been substituted shortly before, and passed perfectly to Ebrima Colley. The Gambian striker, who had negligently missed a great chance 13 minutes earlier, this time slotted home with aplomb. A blow from which Zurich never recovered.

It was a game that deserved to be called a "cup fight". The momentum changed sides several times. The Bernese had more of the play in the early stages and had their first big chance through Christian Fassnacht. However, the returnee was denied by Yanick Brecher, who was to make several more strong saves that evening.

Zuber from an acute angle

FCZ's attacking department, which was hardly noticeable for a long time, made its presence felt after just over half an hour and was immediately successful. In the 31st minute, Steven Zuber scored the opening goal with a shot from an acute angle. He caught the unfortunate David von Ballmoos, who was back between the posts for the first time since his demotion during the winter break, between the legs.

Shortly after taking the lead, Zurich's joy was dampened. Filip Ugrinic, who had broken through, was slightly held back by Rodrigo Conceição and went down. Referee Urs Schnyder initially decided on a foul and yellow card, but changed the color of the card after the VAR intervened and sent the Portuguese off for an emergency brake.

Athekame lays the foundation for a semi-final spot

YB took advantage of their numerical superiority to equalize through Ugrinic before the break. YB also began the second half full of pressure, but the home team took the lead again out of nowhere. Mariano Gomez was on hand to head home from a corner kick. The momentum had changed again.

However, as the Zurich defense simply conceded too much that evening, this lead only lasted a short time. In the 59th minute, Joël Monteiro, who had already set up the first YB goal, broke through on the left and passed into the back where Zachary Athekame was lurking. The 20-year-old defender scored his first goal in his 30th competitive game for Young Boys, laying the foundation for the team's progress to the Cup semi-final.

The live ticker to read

Liveticker New posts

Liveticker closed

90. +4 YB advance to the semi-finals The game is over. And what a game! FCZ take the lead and see red. YB equalize and fall behind again before the Bernese hit back twice to book their place in the semi-finals.

90. stoppage time FCZ still have a little time left. The fourth referee adds four minutes.

89. Colley misses out on a possible semi-final Ebrima Colley sees a yellow card that he should not have seen. The referee whistles and he knocks the ball away. The result: a yellow card and a possible absence from the Cup semi-final.

80. Zurich push It goes without saying that FCZ are now actively on the offensive. However, it is surprising that YB are giving Zurich, who are outnumbered, a lot of space. There is currently no sign of the numerical difference in terms of players.

72. Tooooooor YB! Mendy cannot hold the ball against Itten. The YB striker then thinks quickly and plays the ball across to Colley on the left, who is alone in the penalty area and just has to push past Brecher. YB take the lead and are - as things stand - through to the semi-finals.

60. Brecher with the giant deed Almost the Bernese double strike. Colley gets free in front of Brecher. However, the FCZ keeper reacted quickly and fished the ball out of the left corner. He then loudly reprimands those behind him.

59. Toooor YB! The Bernese reply is not long in coming. Monteiro dribbles into the Zurich penalty area and sets up Athekame, who smashes the ball into the net with such force from six meters. Brecher has no chance.

51. Tooooor FCZ! The Zurich team hit back with ice-cold precision while short-handed. Chouiar hits a corner and finds the head of Gomez. 2:1!

47. Fassnacht does the Maradona Fassnacht takes the hand of God and is shown a yellow card. He can be heard through the outside microphones: "But I'm not doing it extra." This argument does Fassnacht no good, the yellow card is perfect. Fassnacht tries it with his hand. Screenshot/SRF

46. The ball is rolling again The players are back on the pitch. The game continues.

45. Conclusion What a great first half! This makes football fun to watch. Both teams are very active right from the start. YB had a slight advantage at the start, but then FCZ turned up the heat and took the lead through Steven Zuber. The FCZ player catches YB keeper Von Ballmoos between the legs. Did he want that? "What are you asking me ...", he says during the interval interview on "SRF" and trots into the dressing room. Shortly after Zuber's goal, FCZ are also ahead in the card statistics: Conceicao is sent off in the 35th minute after a foul on Filip Ugrinic. Shortly before the break, it was Ugrinic who equalized for YB.

45. Toooor YB! Filip Ugrinic lets YB celebrate! Gomez is unable to clear the ball before the edge of the penalty area, then Monteiro gets to the ball on the left side of the penalty area and serves Ugrinic in the middle, who ties the game up.

43. Chance for the equalizer Great chance for Monteiro. Hadjam, who is having a great game, once again shows great vision and serves his colleague Monteiro, who is in the middle of the penalty area. However, the striker hits the ball over from a promising position.

41. Change FCZ Ricardo Moniz is forced to make his first change after being sent off. The Dutchman brings on Denoon for Emmanuel.

35. Red card FCZ! Oh you green nine! FCZ allow themselves to be overrun, Conceicao then tugs at Ugrinic's shirt - as the last man. After VAR intervention, Schnyder takes back his yellow card and sends off the FCZ player.

31. Tooooor FCZ! YB dominate the first 25 minutes and suddenly FCZ turn up the heat. The Zurich team win a corner, Zuber receives the ball on the left side of the five-meter area - and catches von Ballmoos between the legs. Zuber feints to play the ball into the middle, but then takes the ball himself and lets FCZ celebrate.

27. Top chance for FCZ And now FCZ are also on the offensive. Zuber plays the ball wonderfully to Umeh Emmanuel with a back heel. The striker finishes a few meters in front of von Ballmoos. The YB keeper is only just able to parry the ball.

20. Huge chance for YB Great opportunity for Fassnacht. Monteiro successfully flicks a pass over to Fassnacht as FCZ player Conceicao fails to catch the ball. Completely exposed in front of Brecher, the YB returnee gets his shot away. The FCZ keeper holds the shot from half-right and clears for a corner. YB also fail to score from corner number four.

15. YB reach into the tick box for corners YB have been awarded three corners so far. None of these corners were taken with a direct cross into the penalty area. They either played the ball a few meters up the line to then cross it in or Ugrinic played a sharp low pass to his teammate centrally in front of the penalty area. So far, however, these options have been unsuccessful from YB's point of view.

12. YB is better The game is active, with slight advantages for champions YB. The Bernese keep looking for Monteiro on the left. So far, however, the Zurich side have everything under control defensively, and have not yet made any pinpricks in attack.

8. First corner kick Fassnacht takes a corner after a great ball transfer from Raveloson. Ugrinic grabs the ball and plays it short before the cross follows. Benito gets to the ball but does not hit it as desired. FCZ kick off.

2. YB goal disallowed Hadjam plays a beautiful ball from half field into the deep. Filip Ugrinic gets to the ball and scores. But the jubilation does not last long. The attacking player started from an offside position.

1. The ball rolls Urs Schnyder blows his whistle for the first time. The game is underway.

How the teams start the match 📄 Unsere 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐟 gegen die Berner im 𝐂𝐮𝐩-𝐕𝐢𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐥! 👊🏼



Verletzt: Bangoura, Goure, Hodza

Krank: Tsawa#fcz pic.twitter.com/4GXs518OoY — FC Zürich (@fc_zuerich) February 27, 2025 📋 𝗨𝗻𝘀𝗲𝗿𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗿𝘁𝗲𝗹𝗳 im Cup-Viertelfinal 🆚 Zürich



YB ohne Camara, Janko, Males, F. Conte, Seiler, Marzino (verletzt), Chaiwa (krank) und Bajrami (nicht im Aufgebot).#bscyb #ybforever #fczyb #schweizercup pic.twitter.com/cxdN1ukHM5 — BSC YOUNG BOYS (@BSC_YB) February 27, 2025

The Cup quarter-final is a 50/50 affair for Moniz FC Zurich and Young Boys face off in the Swiss Cup today. FCZ coach Ricardo Moniz explains at the press conference what will be important against the Swiss champions. Moniz ahead of cup tie "You have to ignore the pressure from outside, otherwise I wouldn't have any hair left"

Hello ... ... and welcome to the live ticker of the Cup clash between FC Zurich and Young Boys. Show more

Videos from the department