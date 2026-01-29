The last time they played in Stuttgart, Young Boys went down to defeat. On Thursday, the Bernese around captain Loris Benito want to do better Keystone

Young Boys' last game in the league phase of the Europa League is on Thursday. When they visit Stuttgart, the Bernese can advance to the knockout phase on their own.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Form clearly favors the hosts from Swabia. Coach Sebastian Hoeness's team have been unbeaten in the league since the beginning of December and have their sights set on the Champions League places in fifth place. In the Europa League, Stuttgart advanced to the knockout phase ahead of schedule - despite three defeats, including in Basel. VfB secured their progress thanks to strong performances in front of a home crowd with three wins from three games.

The low and the bad memories

There is little to suggest that Stuttgart's unblemished home record will change on Thursday. The Young Boys are also unable to find a way out of their slump in the new year. The 4-1 defeat at cantonal rivals Thun at the weekend was their fifth defeat in a row in all competitions. It is at least doubtful that the Swabians, who are strong at home and in form, will be able to achieve a turnaround.

A look at the statistics should also give the Bernese little encouragement. They have won just two of their 16 visits to Germany. YB's last trip to their northern neighbor just over a year ago resulted in a clear defeat. Despite taking an early lead, they were defeated 1:5 - in Stuttgart. However, YB's current squad no longer has much in common with the team from back then. Only four of the players from the starting XI from December 2024 are still in Bern.

Win or do the math

As bad as the omens are for a successful result in Stuttgart, Young Boys have their fate, i.e. progression to the knockout phase, in their own hands. With a win, coach Gerardo Seoane's team will be safe in the 1/16 finals of the Europa League.

If they win or lose, the Bernese, who are ranked 23rd, will be dependent on the results in the other places. They are just two points ahead of Ludogorez Rasgrad in 25th place, which no longer qualifies for the knockout phase, with a quintet of teams three points behind YB.