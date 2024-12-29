YB boss Christoph Spycher talks to blue Sport about the reasons for the Bernese club's poor first half of the season and his plans for the upcoming transfer window. He says: "There's no point talking about the title now."

Tobias Benz

No time? blue News summarizes for you YB boss Christoph Spycher speaks of "turbulent months" in the first half of the season during the winter break.

However, the 46-year-old is certain that he now has the "right man" on the sidelines in Giorgio Contini.

Spycher also reveals that the club is actively looking for new players on the transfer market.

Spycher will not reveal who exactly will join the Bernese side in the coming weeks - but he expects "one or two changes". Show more

After a far from convincing first half of the season, champions YB are in ninth place in the Super League at the winter break. The start to the season in particular has not been at all successful for the Bernese. YB boss Christoph Spycher is well aware of this.

"It was certainly a turbulent few months in which we weren't able to deliver what we had imagined in sporting terms," the 46-year-old told blue Sport ahead of the resumption of training after the winter break, admitting mistakes: "Not all the decisions made by the sporting management were right. It's a whole puzzle that has come together."

Now, however, Bern is convinced that they have "the right man" on the sidelines in Giorgio Contini. Spycher also reveals that further changes to the team are imminent.

"I assume there will be changes to the squad"

"It's important that we now come out as a unit and make the right changes, turn the right screws." This also includes one or two winter transfers.

"I assume that there will be changes to the squad. But it's not as if we're going to rebuild the entire squad. We also have confidence in many of the players we have. But there will probably be one or two changes," said Spycher.

The first goal in terms of results would then be to break into the top six. "If we manage that - which we are convinced we will - then we will see how the situation develops."

Despite a weak first half of the season, YB is benefiting from the balanced league. Halfway through the season, they are just eight points behind leaders Lugano. Could they even defend their title?

"There's no point in talking about the title now," says Spycher reassuringly. "We have to accept the table as it is and work hard to move forward step by step." YB will play their first league game of the new year on January 18 at home against Winterthur.

𝐆𝐢𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐢𝐨 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐢 wird Cheftrainer bei YB ✍️

👉 https://t.co/G9pZG6YEz5



YB und der bisherige Assistenztrainer von Nationalcoach Murat Yakin haben einen Vertrag über zweieinhalb Jahre bis im Sommer 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣7️⃣ unterschrieben.



🖐 Contini, der in Winterthur geboren wurde… pic.twitter.com/CZeF457xSN — BSC YOUNG BOYS (@BSC_YB) December 18, 2024

If the Young Boys have a transfer to announce soon, you'll find out in our transfer ticker.

