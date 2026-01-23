Young Boys have announced the signing of defender Isaac Schmidt. The 26-year-old joins from Leeds United and has signed a four-year contract in Bern that runs through the summer of 2030.

Schmidt most recently played on loan for Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga, where he made 19 appearances. The player from the French-speaking part of Switzerland came up through the youth ranks at Team Vaud. He made his first-team debut in 2020 with Lausanne-Sport.

From 2021 to 2024, Schmidt was under contract with FC St. Gallen and played in 108 competitive matches for the eastern Swiss club, scoring seven goals and assisting on ten. Two years ago, he transferred to Leeds United in England, where he made 14 appearances. In 2025, he was called up to the national team nine times and made five appearances.

Schmidt is the second addition to Bern's defense this summer, following Cédric Zesiger.