Aarau beat YB in the Cup and advance to the round of 16. Keystone

Shortly before 9 p.m. on Saturday evening, the Cup surprise was perfect: Young Boys failed to beat FC Aarau. The Challenge League leaders prevailed 1:0. While the team from Aargau are celebrating their coup, a native of Aarau is bitterly disappointed.

Jan Arnet

After the defeat, YB captain Loris Benito was deeply disappointed: "It's a defeat that hurts a lot. It's difficult to put into words. It's extremely disappointing," Benito, who grew up in Aarau and matured into a professional at FCA, told SRF.

Benito added: "Once again, we set our sights high in the Cup and wanted to play for the title right to the end." But Aarau also did well. "We tried everything, but we weren't clean enough. It hurts extremely."

Benito firmly refuted the accusation of a step backwards: "For example, we had good ball strikes. Our match wasn't that bad, a defeat doesn't always mean a defeat."

Overjoyed Aarau

Completely different feelings prevailed for the outstanding Aarau keeper Marvin Hübel, who became the match winner with several saves: "The 1-0 was very good for us. We knew that we now had to park the bus."

He summed up the emotions after the triumph as follows: "We're mega happy, it was a huge team performance." Aarau coach Brunello Iacopetta also praised his team: "We put up an incredible fight."