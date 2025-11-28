After the 2-1 defeat against Aston Villa, YB captain Loris Benito explains how he experienced the tumultuous scenes in the YB away block.

Patrick Lämmle

"Aston Villa cheered in the corner of the YB fans and triggered emotions," says YB captain Loris Benito in an interview with blue Sport about the chaotic scenes after the 1-0. The fact that some fans blew the fuses must be condemned.

As far as the riots after the second goal are concerned, Benito also defends his own fans a little. "After the second goal, the referee told me to talk to the fans to keep things calm. I did that and then there was probably a misunderstanding with the police."

The leaders among the YB fans had come in his direction to talk to him. The problem: the police didn't see Benito and therefore thought that the fans wanted to get onto the pitch. "And then it escalated. I think it was very unfortunate," says Benito.

In the mixed zone, Benito also says: "I also think the police didn't behave properly at that moment. Their job is to de-escalate, not escalate."

