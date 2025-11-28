  1. Residential Customers
"Big misunderstanding" YB captain Benito blames the police after fan violence

Patrick Lämmle

28.11.2025

After the 2-1 defeat against Aston Villa, YB captain Loris Benito explains how he experienced the tumultuous scenes in the YB away block.

28.11.2025, 08:52

28.11.2025, 08:54

"Aston Villa cheered in the corner of the YB fans and triggered emotions," says YB captain Loris Benito in an interview with blue Sport about the chaotic scenes after the 1-0. The fact that some fans blew the fuses must be condemned.

As far as the riots after the second goal are concerned, Benito also defends his own fans a little. "After the second goal, the referee told me to talk to the fans to keep things calm. I did that and then there was probably a misunderstanding with the police."

The leaders among the YB fans had come in his direction to talk to him. The problem: the police didn't see Benito and therefore thought that the fans wanted to get onto the pitch. "And then it escalated. I think it was very unfortunate," says Benito.

In the mixed zone, Benito also says: "I also think the police didn't behave properly at that moment. Their job is to de-escalate, not escalate."

