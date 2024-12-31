The second half of the Super League season kicks off on the weekend of January 18/19, 2025. How and where are the teams preparing for the second half of the season? Here is the big overview.
1st tier
FC Lugano
Start of training: January 2, 2025
Training camp: January 4 to 11, 2025 in Marbella (Spain)
Test matches and start of the second half of the season
- January 8: Lugano - Sturm Graz 1:2
- January 10: Lugano - Cologne 3:3
- January 19: Lugano - Basel
2nd rank
FC Basel
Start of training: January 2, 2025 (no training camp)
Test matches and start of the second half of the season
- January 11: Basel - Thun 2:0
- January 15: Basel - Schaffhausen 3:0
- January 19: Lugano - Basel
3rd rank
FC Lausanne-Sport
Start of training: December 30, 2024 (no training camp)
Test matches and start of the second half of the season
- January 5: Lausanne-Sport - Thun 3:0
- January 11: Lausanne-Sport - Breitenrain 1:1
- January 11: Lausanne-Sport - Stade Nyonnais 5:1
- January 19: Lausanne-Sport - Lucerne
4th rank
FC Luzern
Start of training: December 30, 2024 (no training camp)
Test matches and start of the second half of the season
- January 8: Lucerne - Schaffhausen 3:0
- January 11: Lucerne - Winterthur 5:1
- January 19: Lausanne-Sport - Lucerne
5th place
Servette
Start of training: January 2, 2025
Training camp: January 4-11, 2025 in Marbella (Spain)
Test matches and start of the second half of the season
- January 7: Servette - Breda 2:3
- January 10: Servette - Karlsruher SC 3:1
- January 18: Servette - St.Gallen
6th rank
FC Zürich
Start of training: January 3, 2025
Training camp: January 4-13, 2025 in Belek (southern Turkey)
Test matches and start of the second half of the season
- January 8: Zurich - Dinamo Bucharest 3:1
- January 9: Zurich - Schalke 0:3
- January 12: Zurich - Cluj 2:0
- January 12: Zurich - Fethiyespor Külübü 0:2
- January 19: Zurich - Yverdon
7th rank
FC Sion
Start of training: January 2, 2025
Training camp: January 3 to 11, 2025 in Benslimane (Morocco)
Test matches and start of the second half of the season
- Sion - CODM Meknès 1:4
- Sion - MAS Fès 8:3
- January 10: Sion - FUS Rabat 0:1
- January 18: Sion - GC
8th place
FC St.Gallen
Start of training: January 2, 2025
Training camp: January 3-12 in La Manga (Spain)
Test matches and start of the second half of the season
- January 7: St.Gallen - Karlsruher SC 2:1
- January 11: St.Gallen - Darmstadt 98 0:1
- January 18: Servette - St.Gallen
9th rank
BSC Young Boys
Start of training: December 28, 2024
Training camp: January 2 to 11, 2025 in Belek (Turkey)
Test matches and start of the second half of the season
- January 7: YB - Sepsi OSK 4:1
- January 10: YB - Hannover 96 1:2
- January 10: YB - Ludogorets Rasgrad 1:0
- January 15: YB - Biel 6:0
- January 18: YB - Winterthur
10th rank
Yverdon Sport
Start of training: January 2, 2025
Training camp: January 2 to January 11, 2025 in Troia (Portugal)
Test matches and start of the second half of the season
- January 7: Yverdon - Lusitano de Evora 1:1
- January 11: Yverdon - Estoril Praia 0:8
- January 19: Zurich - Yverdon
11th place
Grasshopper Club
Start of training: January 3, 2025
Training camp: January 5-12, 2025 in Sotogrande (Spain)
Test matches and start of the second half of the season
- January 11: GC - Sturm Graz 1:0
- January 18: Sion - GC
12th rank
FC Winterthur
Start of training: January 2, 2025 (no training camp)
Test matches and start of the second half of the season
- January 8: Winterthur - Vaduz 3:1
- January 11: Winterthur - Luzern 1:5
- January 18: YB - Winterthur