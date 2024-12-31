The second half of the Super League season kicks off on the weekend of January 18/19, 2025. How and where are the teams preparing for the second half of the season? Here is the big overview.

Jan Arnet

1st tier FC Lugano

Start of training: January 2, 2025

Training camp: January 4 to 11, 2025 in Marbella (Spain)

Test matches and start of the second half of the season January 8: Lugano - Sturm Graz 1:2

January 10: Lugano - Cologne 3:3

January 19: Lugano - Basel Show more

2nd rank FC Basel

Start of training: January 2, 2025 (no training camp)

Test matches and start of the second half of the season January 11: Basel - Thun 2:0

January 15: Basel - Schaffhausen 3:0

January 19: Lugano - Basel Show more

3rd rank FC Lausanne-Sport

Start of training: December 30, 2024 (no training camp)

Test matches and start of the second half of the season January 5: Lausanne-Sport - Thun 3:0

January 11: Lausanne-Sport - Breitenrain 1:1

January 11: Lausanne-Sport - Stade Nyonnais 5:1

January 19: Lausanne-Sport - Lucerne Show more

4th rank FC Luzern

Start of training: December 30, 2024 (no training camp)

Test matches and start of the second half of the season January 8: Lucerne - Schaffhausen 3:0

January 11: Lucerne - Winterthur 5:1

January 19: Lausanne-Sport - Lucerne Show more

5th place Servette

Start of training: January 2, 2025

Training camp: January 4-11, 2025 in Marbella (Spain)

Test matches and start of the second half of the season January 7: Servette - Breda 2:3

January 10: Servette - Karlsruher SC 3:1

January 18: Servette - St.Gallen Show more

6th rank FC Zürich

Start of training: January 3, 2025

Training camp: January 4-13, 2025 in Belek (southern Turkey)

Test matches and start of the second half of the season January 8: Zurich - Dinamo Bucharest 3:1

January 9: Zurich - Schalke 0:3

January 12: Zurich - Cluj 2:0

January 12: Zurich - Fethiyespor Külübü 0:2

January 19: Zurich - Yverdon Show more

7th rank FC Sion

Start of training: January 2, 2025

Training camp: January 3 to 11, 2025 in Benslimane (Morocco)

Test matches and start of the second half of the season Sion - CODM Meknès 1:4

Sion - MAS Fès 8:3

January 10: Sion - FUS Rabat 0:1

January 18: Sion - GC Show more

8th place FC St.Gallen

Start of training: January 2, 2025

Training camp: January 3-12 in La Manga (Spain)

Test matches and start of the second half of the season January 7: St.Gallen - Karlsruher SC 2:1

January 11: St.Gallen - Darmstadt 98 0:1

January 18: Servette - St.Gallen Show more

9th rank BSC Young Boys

Start of training: December 28, 2024

Training camp: January 2 to 11, 2025 in Belek (Turkey)

Test matches and start of the second half of the season January 7: YB - Sepsi OSK 4:1

January 10: YB - Hannover 96 1:2

January 10: YB - Ludogorets Rasgrad 1:0

January 15: YB - Biel 6:0

January 18: YB - Winterthur Show more

10th rank Yverdon Sport

Start of training: January 2, 2025

Training camp: January 2 to January 11, 2025 in Troia (Portugal)

Test matches and start of the second half of the season January 7: Yverdon - Lusitano de Evora 1:1

January 11: Yverdon - Estoril Praia 0:8

January 19: Zurich - Yverdon Show more

11th place Grasshopper Club

Start of training: January 3, 2025

Training camp: January 5-12, 2025 in Sotogrande (Spain)

Test matches and start of the second half of the season January 11: GC - Sturm Graz 1:0

January 18: Sion - GC Show more

12th rank FC Winterthur

Start of training: January 2, 2025 (no training camp)