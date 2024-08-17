The Young Boys can still win after all. However, the cup task in Valais was not the most difficult. Keystone

Young Boys record their first win of the season in the Swiss Cup. At FC Printse-Nendaz in Valais, the Bernese team won 10:0, an even higher score than FC Basel in Subingen, Solothurn (8:0).

After a disastrous start to the season, Patrick Rahmen's team took their frustration out of their heads. The Young Boys were looking for the "Stängeli" until the final whistle. It was an own goal by Maxime Quartier in the 85th minute that sealed the 10:0 win for the Bernese side.

Prior to that, the visitors had celebrated two trebles. Cedric Itten and Alan Virginius in his first game for YB scored three goals.

FC Basel are still in a scoring mood. After the clear victories in the Super League against GC (3:0) and Servette (6:0), there was also a clear victory in the 1st main round of the Swiss Cup. FCB won 8:0 against the Solothurn second division team Subingen.

The outstanding man was Thierno Barry, who scored a flawless hat-trick in the first half. The 21-year-old Frenchman has already scored eight goals in four games this season. Albian Ajeti also seems to have found his scoring touch again. After a brace against Servette, he also scored two goals in Subingen.

Thierno Barry scored three times in Basel's resounding victory.

