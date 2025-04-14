Mohamed Ali Camara will practically miss the rest of the season. The BSC Young Boys defender has been banned for six games by the league's disciplinary commission.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Camara was sent off for an assault in the disastrous 5-0 defeat against Luzern on Sunday. The 27-year-old central defender stepped on the thigh of Donat Rrudhani, who had been loaned to Luzern by YB. He was banned for four games by the league for this. As Camara had already received his third red card of the season, the ban was extended by two games.

As a result, Camara will miss the home game against FC Zurich next Easter Monday, the cup semi-final against Biel and most of the championship round.

Coach Giorigo Contini had strong words for the defender's performance after the game in Lucerne. "We don't even need to discuss the Camara situation. It's the third red card he's picked up this season. That's simply not on."

