  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Long ban after assault YB coach Contini criticizes red card offender Camara: "That's just not on"

SDA

14.4.2025 - 16:55

Mohamed Ali Camara will practically miss the rest of the season. The BSC Young Boys defender has been banned for six games by the league's disciplinary commission.

Keystone-SDA

14.04.2025, 16:55

14.04.2025, 16:57

Camara was sent off for an assault in the disastrous 5-0 defeat against Luzern on Sunday. The 27-year-old central defender stepped on the thigh of Donat Rrudhani, who had been loaned to Luzern by YB. He was banned for four games by the league for this. As Camara had already received his third red card of the season, the ban was extended by two games.

As a result, Camara will miss the home game against FC Zurich next Easter Monday, the cup semi-final against Biel and most of the championship round.

Coach Giorigo Contini had strong words for the defender's performance after the game in Lucerne. "We don't even need to discuss the Camara situation. It's the third red card he's picked up this season. That's simply not on."

The highlights of the game

What Mehmedi had to say about YB's performance in Lucerne

More from this section

Mercenary check. Monaco-Swiss players shine ++ Manzambi makes Freiburg dream ++ Duah with top comeback

Mercenary checkMonaco-Swiss players shine ++ Manzambi makes Freiburg dream ++ Duah with top comeback

"Legend status cemented"Cristiano Ronaldo sends the football world into ecstasy with this dream goal

Mercenary check. Peng in top form ++ Herzog concedes 5 goals ++ Lehmann once again only a substitute

Mercenary checkPeng in top form ++ Herzog concedes 5 goals ++ Lehmann once again only a substitute

FCSG captain with a challenge. Görtler:

FCSG captain with a challengeGörtler: "We're still alive - I'm speculating that Zurich won't get anything in Bern"

Mehmedi tears YB apart.

Mehmedi tears YB apart"Then don't be surprised if you sink like the Titanic"