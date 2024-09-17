Well-deserved reward: Patrick Rahmen is looking forward to his first game in the Champions League after winning the play-off matches against Galatasaray Istanbul. Picture: Keystone

Young Boys take on Aston Villa in the opener of the reformed Champions League. Coach Patrick Rahmen raves about the strong opponent and its coach ahead of the clash.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The newly created Champions League phase gets underway on Tuesday. YB will face Aston Villa in the opener.

YB coach Patrick Rahmen has high hopes for the first opponent and says: "They can play out from the back, dominate the midfield and are dangerous in the final zone."

"They have a very clear plan of how they want to play with the ball, they are very variable. They can play out from the back, dominate the midfield and are dangerous in the final zone." Anyone listening to Patrick Rahmen at the press conference in the Wankdorf on this early Monday evening might think he was talking about FC Barcelona in the era of Lionel Messi, Andres Iniesta, Xavi and Sergio Busquets. But the coach of Bern's Young Boys is raving about the Swiss champions' first opponent in this year's Champions League campaign, Aston Villa.

A puzzle that fits

There will be no Messi or Busquets on the artificial turf in the Wankdorf on Tuesday evening (6.45pm), but with England international striker Ollie Watkins, physically strong new signing Amadou Onana and Argentinian world champion goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, there will be players of the highest caliber. In the Premier League, Basque coach Unai Emery's team left clubs such as Tottenham, Chelsea and Manchester United in their wake.

According to Rahmen, it's not just the individual quality that stands out. "The team is very well put together. The players in every position have a profile that fits the coach's idea of the game." Aston Villa are strong and well-organized, both physically and playfully, and hardly allow any transitional moments. It will be difficult to create chances. "But we've already seen one or two," said Rahmen at the end of his plea.

No pressure against the favorites

Rahmen does not need to talk up his opponents. Although Aston Villa qualified for the Champions League for the first time ever, the traditional English club from Birmingham is the clear favorite in the match with the Swiss champions. While the "Villans" have made a good start to the new championship with three wins from four games, YB are still waiting for their first win in the Super League after six rounds and are in last place with just three points.

"We are below expectations, we have to act and react," says Rahmen about the starting position in the domestic league. From a mental point of view, it is easier to play in the Champions League than in the championship, where the pressure is much higher.

Filip Ugrinic has a similar view. The attacking midfielder, who has been leading the way on the pitch not just since this season, feels "great anticipation" for the Champions League. "I always get goosebumps when I hear the anthem." Everyone should enjoy this stage, which they have earned with two serene performances against Galatasaray.

From the Cup to the Champions League

Good omen: Before the play-off first leg at home in the Wankdorf, Young Boys advanced to the next round in the Cup. While they showed their class against second-division side Printse-Nendaz and celebrated a never-threatened 10:0 victory, Patrick Rahmen's team had to stretch themselves more in Vevey on Saturday, but still won 4:2 after taking a 2:0 lead and equalizing in the meantime. "There are no easy opponents from the Promotion League upwards, they all have quality," said the YB coach. The reaction they showed after the equalizer was important. "That shows that we're on the right track and that the team is standing up for each other."

But will that be enough to hold their own against one of the best teams in the Premier League? "We can take our cue from our opponents. It's easier to operate above the circumstances," says Rahmen. "It's a home game for us. Of course we want to show something at home and we're expecting something." Ugrinic adds: "We've already experienced some magical European Cup nights with the atmosphere here in the Wankdorf. Hopefully Tuesday will be one of those." Even without Messi, Iniesta and Xavi.

