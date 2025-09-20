There are some interesting encounters in the cup round of 16 on Saturday. Challenge League leaders Aarau welcome YB, Wil invite St.Gallen to a derby dance and Yverdon want to upset Servette.
The Cup round of 16 at a glance
Wil - St.Gallen 0:0*
Hot scene in the St.Gallen penalty area
First big chance for Wil! Luuk Breedijk escapes the St.Gallen defense after winning the ball, appears alone in front of Watkowiak and tries to play around him. But the St.Gallen goalie clears the situation at the expense of a corner kick.
Wil - St.Gallen 0:0*
Early change for St.Gallen
St.Gallen's Enoch Owusu has to come off injured in the 11th minute. Christian Witzig replaces him.
Aarau - YB 1:0*
YB react to the early deficit
After around 10 minutes, the Bernese team got into the game better and started to attack more often. Aarau goalie Hübel makes his first strong save and clears a shot from YB goal scorer Bedia.
Wil - St.Gallen 0:0*
St.Gallen dominate the action
The favorites live up to their role in the opening minutes, but without creating any really dangerous scoring chances. 10 minutes have been played.
Aarau - YB 1:0*
Big bang at Brügglifeld - Filet gives Aarau the lead in the 2nd minute
What a start! After a throw-in from the left, the ball lands on Elias Filet after a header extension and he converts ice-cold to give Aarau an early lead. YB cold showered!
Kick-off in Aarau and Wil
Here we go! How do the lower-ranked teams Aarau and Wil fare against YB and St.Gallen?
Hello ...
... and welcome to the live ticker for the top matches in the Swiss Cup. In the round of 16, Aarau take on Young Boys, Wil meet St.Gallen and Yverdon welcome Servette. You can follow the action live here from 7pm.