Imke Wübbenhorst celebrated her first win with YB as a mother

YB's players gave their coach Imke Wübbenhorst a perfect return to the coaching bench after 14 weeks of maternity leave. They secured a qualifying win in the Super League.

Young Boys decided the three-way battle for the qualifying win in the 18th and final round from the worst position. While YB, whose 36-year-old German coach gave birth to the boy Bendt three-and-a-half months ago, won with a goal from Noa Schärz with a quarter of an hour to go, the previous leaders FC Basel and Servette Chênois drew 0-0, allowing YB to overtake both teams and secure a European Cup place for next season.

The Women's Super League continues with the quarter-finals in three weeks' time. After next weekend's cup final between Basel and Zurich and the international break, the semi-finalists will be determined in first and second legs. The following matches will be played: Lucerne - YB, Aarau - Basel, Grasshoppers - Servette Chênois and Zurich - St. Gallen.

