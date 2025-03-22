  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Women's Super League YB crowned qualifying winners in the final round

SDA

22.3.2025 - 19:23

Imke Wübbenhorst celebrated her first win with YB as a mother
Imke Wübbenhorst celebrated her first win with YB as a mother
Keystone

YB's players gave their coach Imke Wübbenhorst a perfect return to the coaching bench after 14 weeks of maternity leave. They secured a qualifying win in the Super League.

Keystone-SDA

22.03.2025, 19:23

22.03.2025, 20:32

Young Boys decided the three-way battle for the qualifying win in the 18th and final round from the worst position. While YB, whose 36-year-old German coach gave birth to the boy Bendt three-and-a-half months ago, won with a goal from Noa Schärz with a quarter of an hour to go, the previous leaders FC Basel and Servette Chênois drew 0-0, allowing YB to overtake both teams and secure a European Cup place for next season.

The Women's Super League continues with the quarter-finals in three weeks' time. After next weekend's cup final between Basel and Zurich and the international break, the semi-finalists will be determined in first and second legs. The following matches will be played: Lucerne - YB, Aarau - Basel, Grasshoppers - Servette Chênois and Zurich - St. Gallen.

More videos from this section

More from this section

World Cup qualification. Haaland's Norway get off to a flying start

World Cup qualificationHaaland's Norway get off to a flying start

International match. Sweden embarrasses itself in Luxembourg

International matchSweden embarrasses itself in Luxembourg

Permanent reserve at Leeds. Schmidt makes a good debut for the national team - he is in a difficult situation at the club

Permanent reserve at LeedsSchmidt makes a good debut for the national team - he is in a difficult situation at the club