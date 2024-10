Patric Pfeiffer (left) out for weeks again Keystone

Young Boys will once again be without defender Patric Pfeiffer for several weeks. This time his right knee is on strike.

SDA

The 25-year-old German-Ghanaian dual national suffered an inner ligament injury in his right knee during training. On loan from FC Augsburg until the end of the season, Pfeiffer had already suffered a thigh injury in the cup game at Printse-Nendaz in mid-August and was then out for around six weeks.

SDA