Gregory Wüthrich returns to YB after a six-year adventure abroad. The central defender explains to blue Sport that he has developed into a leader.

Gregory Wüthrich will play for YB again next season after his move in 2016.

His time abroad has changed him. "I've developed a winning mentality," Wüthrich tells blue Sport.

On Saturday, Wüthrich will play his first competitive match with his youth club YB since his return. The Bernese team invite Servette to the dance.

Gregory Wüthrich returns to his youth club. The central defender turned professional with the YB Juniors and won the league title with the capital club's first team in 2018 and 2019.

In late summer 2019, he was lured abroad. Wüthrich moved to the west of Australia. He played 19 competitive matches for Perth Glory before returning to Europe around a year later.

Collecting titles abroad

At Sturm Graz, Wüthrich developed into an absolute leader and indispensable regular in the defense. The result: 178 competitive matches - including 4 in the Champions League and 16 in the Europa League, two cup and two championship titles in Austria.

Five years later, Wüthrich's successful chapter with Graz has come to an end. Wüthrich signed for YB in June and returned to his roots - but as a completely different player than when he left in 2019.

"I've developed a winning mentality with the titles we've won," says Wüthrich on blue Sport about his adventure abroad. His motto: bring this same winner mentality to Young Boys.

Looking forward to the start of the season

By his own admission, Wüthrich is a leader type and wants to be a role model for the younger players. At the age of 30 and with several hundred professional games under his belt, he is one of the veterans at the title contenders from Bern.

There is fire under Wüthrich's feet. He is ready for the start of the season: "I can hardly wait to get started." Wüthrich's new chapter at YB starts next Saturday. Last season's third-placed team will welcome runners-up Servette to the Wankdorf.