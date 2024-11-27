David von Ballmoos does not cut a good figure when conceding the 1-2 goal. KEYSTONE

Young Boys concede a 1:6 defeat at home against Atalanta. In the individual critique, only one YB player receives a sufficient rating. The defense, on the other hand, performed particularly poorly.

Jan Arnet

Goal

Grade: 2.5 Goal David von Ballmoos

If you want to survive in the Champions League, you need a reliable back-up. But von Ballmoos is not that. You can't blame him for most of the goals, but he cuts a poor figure in the 2-1 defeat. YB fell apart after that. Practically every shot that came his way was on target. It was a bitter evening for von Ballmoos.

Defense

Grade: 3.5 Defense Lewin Blum

He is by far the best of a miserable YB defense. At least he is not directly involved in the goals conceded. But as a member of a back four that conceded six goals, he doesn't get a good enough grade either.

Grade: 1.0 Defense Sandro Lauper

Lauper is actually involved in all six goals conceded. At 0:1 and 1:3, the coordination with his center-back colleague Camara is not right at all. In addition, Lauper loses the decisive duel against De Ketelaere after a corner, which leads to 1:2. At 1:4, Retegui let him eat him up like a schoolboy. He watches on from a prime position when De Ketelaere makes it 1:5 and also lets himself be outplayed at 1:6.

Grade: 2 Defense Mohamed Ali Camara

The way Retegui gets away from him at 0-1 is too easy. Nothing was right in defense at 1:3 either. Camara moves out and then jogs behind. He has his strengths in tackles, but his positioning is never good enough for the top flight. It's fitting that he deflects the ball into his own goal at 1:5.

Grade: 2 Defense Jaouen Hadjam

Kolasinac intercepted his crucial misplaced pass and then joined the counter-attack himself to make it 3-1. Hadjam was also conspicuous for his many inaccuracies in his build-up play. Against a team with high pressing like Atalanta, he is out of his depth. At 1:5, he allowed the outstanding De Ketelaere to move to the middle undisturbed. After 78 minutes and 17 ball losses, he is finally redeemed.

Midfield

Grade: 2.5 Midfield Cheikh Niasse

He has hardly any ball action and is also inadequate against the ball. At 1:4 he only provides De Ketelaere with support and does not prevent him from assisting Retegui. He is also somewhere near De Ketelaere at 1:5, but only near him and not close.

Note: 3.5 Midfield Filip Ugrinic

His sharp and accurate corner leads to the 1:1 through Ganvoula. However, he is harmless out of the game and makes the odd mistake. Still one of YB's best, which is not particularly difficult on this evening.

Grade: 3.0 Midfield Lukasz Lakomy

Underestimates a ball in midfield at 0:1 and is then unable to prevent De Ketelaere from playing a dream pass to Retegui. He tries hard, but as we learned at school: effort alone is not enough. He is replaced by Darian Males at half-time.

Attack

Note: 3.0 Forward Joël Monteiro

Has to help out more in defense than he would like. He doesn't come into his own offensively at all. Replaced by Elia in the 67th minute.

Grade: 4.0 Sturm Silvere Ganvoula

If YB ever manages to relieve pressure, it's through him. Powerful and with a lot of willpower, as he asserts himself after a corner and heads in to make it 1:1. Otherwise he is hardly involved in the game. After an hour, he is off. However, the striker did his job with the goal and is therefore the only YB player who is good enough.

Note: 3.0 Striker Ebrima Colley

Did Colley play at all or is that just a myth? In any case, he was hardly to be seen on the ball. That's why he had to come off at half-time. Virginius comes on for him.

Substitutes

Note: 3.0 Sturm Alan Virginius

Comes on at half-time for Colley. Virginius replaces Colley perfectly, as he also remains without any noteworthy offensive action.

Grade: 3.5 Midfield Darian Males

Replaces Lukas Lakomy at half-time. At least has a good dribble into the Atalanta penalty area and has a shot shortly before the end, but it is blocked. However, he was unable to make a decisive impact.

Note: 3.5 Sturm Cedric Itten

Came on for Ganvoula in the 60th minute. He is also isolated as a central striker and hardly has any balls that he could convert.

Grade: Sturm Meschack Elia

Came on for Monteiro in the 67th minute. Too brief an appearance for a rating.

Grade: Defense Zachary Athekame

Came on for Hadjam in the 78th minute. Too brief an appearance for a rating.

The highlights of the game

What YB sporting director Steve von Bergen says about the YB performance