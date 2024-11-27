  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Grades for the horror show against Atalanta YB desolate, one defender even gets a grade of 1

Sandro Zappella

27.11.2024

David von Ballmoos does not cut a good figure when conceding the 1-2 goal.
David von Ballmoos does not cut a good figure when conceding the 1-2 goal.
KEYSTONE

Young Boys concede a 1:6 defeat at home against Atalanta. In the individual critique, only one YB player receives a sufficient rating. The defense, on the other hand, performed particularly poorly.

27.11.2024, 07:00

Goal

Grade:  2.5

Goal

David von Ballmoos

If you want to survive in the Champions League, you need a reliable back-up. But von Ballmoos is not that. You can't blame him for most of the goals, but he cuts a poor figure in the 2-1 defeat. YB fell apart after that. Practically every shot that came his way was on target. It was a bitter evening for von Ballmoos.

Defense

Grade:  3.5

Defense

Lewin Blum

He is by far the best of a miserable YB defense. At least he is not directly involved in the goals conceded. But as a member of a back four that conceded six goals, he doesn't get a good enough grade either.

Grade:  1.0

Defense

Sandro Lauper

Lauper is actually involved in all six goals conceded. At 0:1 and 1:3, the coordination with his center-back colleague Camara is not right at all. In addition, Lauper loses the decisive duel against De Ketelaere after a corner, which leads to 1:2. At 1:4, Retegui let him eat him up like a schoolboy. He watches on from a prime position when De Ketelaere makes it 1:5 and also lets himself be outplayed at 1:6.

Grade:  2

Defense

Mohamed Ali Camara

The way Retegui gets away from him at 0-1 is too easy. Nothing was right in defense at 1:3 either. Camara moves out and then jogs behind. He has his strengths in tackles, but his positioning is never good enough for the top flight. It's fitting that he deflects the ball into his own goal at 1:5.

Grade:  2

Defense

Jaouen Hadjam

Kolasinac intercepted his crucial misplaced pass and then joined the counter-attack himself to make it 3-1. Hadjam was also conspicuous for his many inaccuracies in his build-up play. Against a team with high pressing like Atalanta, he is out of his depth. At 1:5, he allowed the outstanding De Ketelaere to move to the middle undisturbed. After 78 minutes and 17 ball losses, he is finally redeemed.

Midfield

Grade:  2.5

Midfield

Cheikh Niasse

He has hardly any ball action and is also inadequate against the ball. At 1:4 he only provides De Ketelaere with support and does not prevent him from assisting Retegui. He is also somewhere near De Ketelaere at 1:5, but only near him and not close.

Note:  3.5

Midfield

Filip Ugrinic

His sharp and accurate corner leads to the 1:1 through Ganvoula. However, he is harmless out of the game and makes the odd mistake. Still one of YB's best, which is not particularly difficult on this evening.

Grade:  3.0

Midfield

Lukasz Lakomy

Underestimates a ball in midfield at 0:1 and is then unable to prevent De Ketelaere from playing a dream pass to Retegui. He tries hard, but as we learned at school: effort alone is not enough. He is replaced by Darian Males at half-time.

Attack

Note:  3.0

Forward

Joël Monteiro

Has to help out more in defense than he would like. He doesn't come into his own offensively at all. Replaced by Elia in the 67th minute.

Grade:  4.0

Sturm

Silvere Ganvoula

If YB ever manages to relieve pressure, it's through him. Powerful and with a lot of willpower, as he asserts himself after a corner and heads in to make it 1:1. Otherwise he is hardly involved in the game. After an hour, he is off. However, the striker did his job with the goal and is therefore the only YB player who is good enough.

Note:  3.0

Striker

Ebrima Colley

Did Colley play at all or is that just a myth? In any case, he was hardly to be seen on the ball. That's why he had to come off at half-time. Virginius comes on for him.

Substitutes

Note:  3.0

Sturm

Alan Virginius

Comes on at half-time for Colley. Virginius replaces Colley perfectly, as he also remains without any noteworthy offensive action.

Grade:  3.5

Midfield

Darian Males

Replaces Lukas Lakomy at half-time. At least has a good dribble into the Atalanta penalty area and has a shot shortly before the end, but it is blocked. However, he was unable to make a decisive impact.

Note:  3.5

Sturm

Cedric Itten

Came on for Ganvoula in the 60th minute. He is also isolated as a central striker and hardly has any balls that he could convert.

Grade: 

Sturm

Meschack Elia

Came on for Monteiro in the 67th minute. Too brief an appearance for a rating.

Grade: 

Defense

Zachary Athekame

Came on for Hadjam in the 78th minute. Too brief an appearance for a rating.

The highlights of the game

What YB sporting director Steve von Bergen says about the YB performance

Champions League

Champions League. Real Madrid without Vinicius, Liverpool with disgruntled Salah

Champions LeagueReal Madrid without Vinicius, Liverpool with disgruntled Salah

YB voices on the 1:6 defeat.

YB voices on the 1:6 defeat"The result is tough, but right" - "We weren't on top of our game"

Bern debacle. YB are outplayed by Atalanta and remain without points in the Champions League

Bern debacleYB are outplayed by Atalanta and remain without points in the Champions League

All games, all goals. ManCity squander 3-0 lead against Feyenoord ++ Leverkusen, Inter and Barça win

All games, all goalsManCity squander 3-0 lead against Feyenoord ++ Leverkusen, Inter and Barça win

Video highlights. Kim Min-jae scores to give Bayern a mini-victory against PSG

Video highlightsKim Min-jae scores to give Bayern a mini-victory against PSG

All YB games at a glance