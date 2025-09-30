  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Until summer 2027 YB extends with Monteiro

SDA

30.9.2025 - 14:18

Joël Monteiro extends his contract with Young Boys by one year.
Joël Monteiro extends his contract with Young Boys by one year.
Picture: Keystone

Joël Monteiro will remain with Young Boys beyond the current season - or at least will not leave the club on a free transfer.

Keystone-SDA

30.09.2025, 14:18

30.09.2025, 14:39

The 26-year-old attacking player has extended his contract with Young Boys, which was due to expire at the end of the season, by one year. The new contract is now valid until summer 2027.

Monteiro joined YB from Team Vaud in 2021, where he matured into an international player. In 140 competitive matches, he scored 25 goals and provided 21 assists. So far, he has celebrated two league titles and one cup win with the capital club.

You might also be interested in

More from this section

Joël Mall played for the CL newcomers.

Joël Mall played for the CL newcomers"Pafos is in a top position, you can't get the club off the football map"

Substitute twice in a row in the league. Sommer returns to the Inter goal for the Champions League

Substitute twice in a row in the leagueSommer returns to the Inter goal for the Champions League

150 million euros for 0 goals. English mock Florian Wirtz as Liverpool's 007

150 million euros for 0 goalsEnglish mock Florian Wirtz as Liverpool's 007

Deceased at 58. Romelu Lukaku mourns the loss of his father:

Deceased at 58Romelu Lukaku mourns the loss of his father: "Life will never be the same again"

For around 200 million euros. Green light for the sale of the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium

For around 200 million eurosGreen light for the sale of the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium