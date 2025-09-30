Joël Monteiro will remain with Young Boys beyond the current season - or at least will not leave the club on a free transfer.
The 26-year-old attacking player has extended his contract with Young Boys, which was due to expire at the end of the season, by one year. The new contract is now valid until summer 2027.
Monteiro joined YB from Team Vaud in 2021, where he matured into an international player. In 140 competitive matches, he scored 25 goals and provided 21 assists. So far, he has celebrated two league titles and one cup win with the capital club.