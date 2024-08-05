Silvère Ganvoula has to face the Turkish champions with YB Keystone

The Champions League play-offs were drawn in Nyon on Monday. A difficult task awaits Young Boys: the Swiss champions will face Turkish club Galatasaray Istanbul.

Patrick Lämmle

Champions League play-offs BSC Young Boys - Galatasaray Istanbul

Dinamo Zagreb - Qarabag/Ludogorets

Midtjylland/Ferencvaros - Slovan Bratislava/APOEL

Jagiellonia/Bodø/Glimt - Red Star Belgrade

Malmö/PAOK - Sparta Prague/Steaua Bucharest

Lille/Fenerbahce - Slavia Prague/Union SG

Dynamo Kiev/Rangers - Salzburg/Twente Show more

The first leg of the playoffs will take place on August 20/21, with the second leg a week later on August 27/28. The winner will qualify for the newly introduced league phase of the Champions League, while the loser will compete in the Europa League. YB will host Galatasaray at home first.

The new Champions League format guarantees each team four home and four away matches between September 2024 and January 2025.