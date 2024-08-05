The Champions League play-offs were drawn in Nyon on Monday. A difficult task awaits Young Boys: the Swiss champions will face Turkish club Galatasaray Istanbul.
Champions League play-offs
- BSC Young Boys - Galatasaray Istanbul
- Dinamo Zagreb - Qarabag/Ludogorets
- Midtjylland/Ferencvaros - Slovan Bratislava/APOEL
- Jagiellonia/Bodø/Glimt - Red Star Belgrade
- Malmö/PAOK - Sparta Prague/Steaua Bucharest
- Lille/Fenerbahce - Slavia Prague/Union SG
- Dynamo Kiev/Rangers - Salzburg/Twente
The first leg of the playoffs will take place on August 20/21, with the second leg a week later on August 27/28. The winner will qualify for the newly introduced league phase of the Champions League, while the loser will compete in the Europa League. YB will host Galatasaray at home first.
The new Champions League format guarantees each team four home and four away matches between September 2024 and January 2025.