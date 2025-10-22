  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Cup round of 16 YB face GC, Aarau host Thun

SDA

22.10.2025 - 13:03

The YB women play GC in the round of 16 of the Swiss Cup
The YB women play GC in the round of 16 of the Swiss Cup
Keystone

The round of 16 of the Swiss Women's Cup will be a tough duel. The YB women face GC.

Keystone-SDA

22.10.2025, 13:03

22.10.2025, 13:23

It is not only a repeat of last year's Cup round of 16, but also a reprise of the play-off final from the spring. YB came out on top both times. However, when the teams met again in the current championship at the beginning of October, GC came out on top with a 2:1 away win.

The clash between FC Aarau Women and FC Thun is another encounter between two teams from the Women's Super League. The two clubs, who are currently bottom of the table, only drew 1-1 last Sunday.

In contrast, the remaining Super League teams were given easier draws. FC St. Gallen face Yverdon Sport, while the defending champions from Zurich travel to Lugano. Servette will also face FC Wil and Lucerne will play against FC Oerlikon/Polizei. Rapperswil-Jona and FC Basel face first division teams FC Eschenbach and FC Blue Stars respectively.

The matches will take place on November 8 and 9.

More from the department

Video of the press conference. Young stars Iman Beney and Noemi Ivelj ahead of the test against Canada

Video of the press conferenceYoung stars Iman Beney and Noemi Ivelj ahead of the test against Canada

Champions League. Liverpool want to react to their run of defeats ++ Juve challenge Real ++ Bayern still flawless?

Champions LeagueLiverpool want to react to their run of defeats ++ Juve challenge Real ++ Bayern still flawless?

Now it's fixed. Patrick Rahmen returns to Winterthur

Now it's fixedPatrick Rahmen returns to Winterthur