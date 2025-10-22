The YB women play GC in the round of 16 of the Swiss Cup Keystone

The round of 16 of the Swiss Women's Cup will be a tough duel. The YB women face GC.

Keystone-SDA SDA

It is not only a repeat of last year's Cup round of 16, but also a reprise of the play-off final from the spring. YB came out on top both times. However, when the teams met again in the current championship at the beginning of October, GC came out on top with a 2:1 away win.

The clash between FC Aarau Women and FC Thun is another encounter between two teams from the Women's Super League. The two clubs, who are currently bottom of the table, only drew 1-1 last Sunday.

In contrast, the remaining Super League teams were given easier draws. FC St. Gallen face Yverdon Sport, while the defending champions from Zurich travel to Lugano. Servette will also face FC Wil and Lucerne will play against FC Oerlikon/Polizei. Rapperswil-Jona and FC Basel face first division teams FC Eschenbach and FC Blue Stars respectively.

The matches will take place on November 8 and 9.