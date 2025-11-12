  1. Residential Customers
Cup quarter-finals YB face Thun, Rapperswil-Jona travel to Geneva

SDA

12.11.2025 - 12:40

The quarter-finals of the Swiss Women's Cup have been decided. In the four matches, in which only Super League teams are still represented, a cantonal derby awaits.

Keystone-SDA

12.11.2025, 12:40

12.11.2025, 13:04

In this derby, Young Boys, who beat GC in the round of 16, will face the women of FC Thun. Last year's finalists Basel will also face FC St. Gallen away from home.

Servette will play at home against Rapperswil-Jona, who recently held Geneva to a draw in the championship. The 2025 Cup winners from FC Zurich play away against FC Lucerne.

The matches will be played on December 13 and 14. The semi-finals will then take place on February 21 and 22, 2026. In these, the winner of the match between YB and Thun will face the winner of the match between St. Gallen and Basel. The second semi-final will take place between the winners of FC Lucerne v Zurich and Servette v Rapperswil.

