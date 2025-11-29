Young Boys fans and law enforcement officers clashed at the match against Aston Villa in Birmingham on Thursday. (archive picture) Keystone

A 36-year-old fan of the Bernese football club BSC Young Boys has been sentenced to two months in prison for rioting after a Europa League match in Birmingham. This was announced by the local police.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Three other fans of the Bernese club had to appear in court on Saturday. According to West Midlands Police, the men were arrested at Birmingham Airport on Friday lunchtime. They are accused of assaulting a police officer and participating in violent disorder after the football match against Aston Villa.

Two fans of the Bernese football club BSC Young Boys had already been arrested during the match on Thursday. The 36-year-old who has now been sentenced has confessed to attacking the police officer, the police added. In addition to the prison sentence, he must pay a fine of 200 pounds (around 215 Swiss francs).

