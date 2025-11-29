  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Europa League YB fan sentenced to two months in prison after riots in Birmingham

SDA

29.11.2025 - 16:01

Young Boys fans and law enforcement officers clashed at the match against Aston Villa in Birmingham on Thursday. (archive picture)
Young Boys fans and law enforcement officers clashed at the match against Aston Villa in Birmingham on Thursday. (archive picture)
Keystone

A 36-year-old fan of the Bernese football club BSC Young Boys has been sentenced to two months in prison for rioting after a Europa League match in Birmingham. This was announced by the local police.

Keystone-SDA

29.11.2025, 16:01

29.11.2025, 16:13

Three other fans of the Bernese club had to appear in court on Saturday. According to West Midlands Police, the men were arrested at Birmingham Airport on Friday lunchtime. They are accused of assaulting a police officer and participating in violent disorder after the football match against Aston Villa.

Two fans of the Bernese football club BSC Young Boys had already been arrested during the match on Thursday. The 36-year-old who has now been sentenced has confessed to attacking the police officer, the police added. In addition to the prison sentence, he must pay a fine of 200 pounds (around 215 Swiss francs).

More on the topic

British police confirmed. Six arrests at Birmingham Airport after violence by YB hooligans

British police confirmedSix arrests at Birmingham Airport after violence by YB hooligans

"Unbearable behavior"England's press is shocked by "sick YB fans"

"Not to be excused"How YB reacts to the rioting of its fans

"Big misunderstanding"YB captain Benito blames the police after fan violence

Cup thrown, laceration, police intervention. The chronology of the escalation in the YB away block

Cup thrown, laceration, police interventionThe chronology of the escalation in the YB away block

More from the department

Video ticker. Sion visit Lugano - who will settle in the top half of the table?

Video tickerSion visit Lugano - who will settle in the top half of the table?

Countdown in the stream. FCZ invites Grasshoppers to the Zurich derby

Countdown in the streamFCZ invites Grasshoppers to the Zurich derby

LaLiga in the ticker. Barcelona host Alavés - are the Catalans back at the top of the table?

LaLiga in the tickerBarcelona host Alavés - are the Catalans back at the top of the table?