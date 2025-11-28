On Thursday evening, YB fans caused a scandal at Villa Park. Cups were thrown at opposing players, stadium seats were thrown onto the pitch and a brawl broke out with the police.

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you The situation in the YB away block at the Europa League match against Aston Villa escalated completely on Thursday evening.

The YB fans were on probation because they had already caused a scandal in October 2024.

YB must expect a heavy fine. There could also be a sector closure. Show more

Donyell Malen gives Aston Villa the lead, runs towards the corner flag and cheers right in front of the YB fans. Countless cups fly onto the pitch from the Bernese fans' corner, one of which hits the goalscorer on the head. He suffers a laceration. Shortly before the break, Malen scores the 2:0 and celebrates again in front of the YB fans. Then the situation escalates completely.

Loris Benito, who tried to mediate, explained his view of the situation after the game: "The referee said that the game would be stopped, if not abandoned, if anything flew onto the pitch again." That's why he wanted to calm the fans down. The police officers, who had their backs to the pitch, did not see him. "Meanwhile, the leaders among the fans came in my direction to talk to me. The police took this as an attempt to get onto the pitch. It escalated from there."

The throwing of cups, coins and chairs should be condemned, says Benito. "But what happened afterwards was a misunderstanding." Will these statements make the UEFA Disciplinary Committee more lenient? That is unlikely. Because the YB fans are repeat offenders. In October 2024, YB was fined 25,000 euros following the Champions League match against Inter Milan because YB fans set off fireworks.

A suspended sentence was also imposed. Should the case be repeated over the next 24 months, the entire Sector D in the Wankdorf stadium would have to be closed for the next YB home game in an international competition, it was announced at the time.

