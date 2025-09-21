There were already incidents during the match between Aarau and YB. Five YB fans suffered burns, some of them serious, because of their own pyros. (archive picture) Keystone

Serious riots broke out in Aarau on Saturday during the Cup match between FC Aarau and Bern's Young Boys (1:0).

Keystone-SDA SDA

Five YB fans suffered burns during the game - because of their own pyros. They had to be taken to hospital by ambulance.

Some of the YB fans were seriously injured, said a police spokesman on Sunday at the request of Keystone-SDA. The fans were taken to various hospitals by ambulance.

After the lost game, YB fans then massively attacked the Aargau police at the train station and threw stones and building site barriers at them. One police officer suffered bruises and two police cars were damaged.

Challenge League leaders Aarau won the game 1:0 and advanced to the cup round of 16.