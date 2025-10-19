YB's slow start to the season suffers its next setback against St. Gallen. After the 2-1 defeat in Bern's Wankdorf, the YB players have to face the disappointed fans - and listen to a few things.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Bern's Young Boys also fail to find a way out of their slump in form against St. Gallen.

YB lose 2-1 in front of a sold-out crowd - there are already whistles from the crowd during the game.

After the game, the YB players have to stand in front of the curve.

YB captain Loris Benito and coach Giorgio Contini understand the fans' frustration, but want to look ahead again. Show more

The 5:0 defeat against Lausanne before the international break was followed by a 2:1 defeat against FC St.Gallen in the first game afterwards. It was the Espen's first away win in Bern since 2005, and the YB supporters were accordingly disappointed after the game.

Already during the game, there were repeated whistles in the sold-out Wankdorf. After the final whistle, the YB fans confronted their team in front of the curve (see video above).

What was discussed remains between the team and the fans, says YB captain Loris Benito in an interview with blue Sport: "It's normal for people to be unhappy. They are allowed to be. Of course we are just as unhappy. We've set ourselves some goals and have worked very well and intensively over the last two weeks. You could also see improvements today, but in the end it's a defeat that hurts a lot."

The Bernese defender understands the fans' frustration: "There will be some rumbling, it will get loud. That's part of it. It's a situation that we at YB have also created, that expectations are high. We have to live up to that."

Despite the latest defeat, Benito is already looking ahead again: "You have to be resilient and get through it. We have to stick together as a team, these whistles can and should happen. We have to stick together and look forward."

Contini: "The fans' disappointment is understandable"

Coach Contini also shows understanding for the fans' anger. "The spectators expect a reaction. There was one, but we still expect victories. That wasn't the case today, so it's understandable that you can be disappointed."

The YB coach is trying to calm things down despite his loss of form and wants to adjust his team's tactics for the upcoming games rather than change them completely. "We have to remain pragmatic and look at everything cleanly. Don't get all emotional or feel like you have to change a lot of things now. We have to show the players again what was good and what they need to do better."

Bern's next chance to win will come in the Europa League against Ludogorets during the week. The game in the Wankdorf will be broadcast live on blue Sport from 21:00.

