  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Women's Super League YB follows Servette into the final

SDA

16.5.2026 - 19:02

Giulia Schlup scores to give YB women a 1-0 win in the second leg of the play-off semi-final against St. Gallen
Giulia Schlup scores to give YB women a 1-0 win in the second leg of the play-off semi-final against St. Gallen
Keystone

The Women's Super League play-off final will see YB women face Servette Chênois. The Bernese side beat St. Gallen in the semi-final.

Keystone-SDA

16.05.2026, 19:02

16.05.2026, 19:35

The YB women had already laid the foundations with a 3:1 away win in the first leg. In front of their home crowd, the Bernese side defended their lead with ease and secured a 1-0 victory with Giulia Schlup's goal in the 81st minute.

This means that YB still have a chance of successfully defending their title. Last year, the club won its first championship title since 2011 thanks to a penalty shoot-out victory over GC.

However, Geneva are favored in the final matches on 25 and 29 May. The qualifying winners gained eleven points more than second-placed YB, won both league matches and also prevailed 1-0 in the cup final in March.

More from the department

Bayern goalie about to make a comeback?. Manuel Neuer will apparently return to the German national team for the World Cup

Bayern goalie about to make a comeback?Manuel Neuer will apparently return to the German national team for the World Cup

Super League anticipation in Liechtenstein. Vaduz celebrates its promotion heroes

Super League anticipation in LiechtensteinVaduz celebrates its promotion heroes

Video ticker. What's going on in Lausanne? GC youngsters lead 2:0 thanks to dream goals

Video tickerWhat's going on in Lausanne? GC youngsters lead 2:0 thanks to dream goals