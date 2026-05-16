Giulia Schlup scores to give YB women a 1-0 win in the second leg of the play-off semi-final against St. Gallen Keystone

The Women's Super League play-off final will see YB women face Servette Chênois. The Bernese side beat St. Gallen in the semi-final.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The YB women had already laid the foundations with a 3:1 away win in the first leg. In front of their home crowd, the Bernese side defended their lead with ease and secured a 1-0 victory with Giulia Schlup's goal in the 81st minute.

This means that YB still have a chance of successfully defending their title. Last year, the club won its first championship title since 2011 thanks to a penalty shoot-out victory over GC.

However, Geneva are favored in the final matches on 25 and 29 May. The qualifying winners gained eleven points more than second-placed YB, won both league matches and also prevailed 1-0 in the cup final in March.