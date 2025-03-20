Hanspeter Kienberger is stepping down as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Young Boys, the club has announced. The 63-year-old has chaired the Swiss champions' Board of Directors for 13 years.
"At my age, I would rather reduce my professional activities than expand them. I have therefore decided to step down as YB President after this season," Kienberger is quoted as saying. He will remain a member of the Board of Directors as Vice Chairman. His position will be taken over by the current Vice Chairman Marcel Brülhart.
YB shareholder Jöggi Rihs speaks of a perfect succession plan. The lawyer and entrepreneur Brülhart has been on the YB Board of Directors for four years and has established himself excellently. Rihs also praised Kienberger's work: "He joined YB in 2012 during turbulent times, did valuable development work and was instrumental in ensuring that YB has developed extremely well as a company as a whole in recent years."