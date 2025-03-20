After 13 years as YB President, Hanspeter Kienberger is stepping down in the summer Keystone

Hanspeter Kienberger is stepping down as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Young Boys, the club has announced. The 63-year-old has chaired the Swiss champions' Board of Directors for 13 years.

"At my age, I would rather reduce my professional activities than expand them. I have therefore decided to step down as YB President after this season," Kienberger is quoted as saying. He will remain a member of the Board of Directors as Vice Chairman. His position will be taken over by the current Vice Chairman Marcel Brülhart.

YB shareholder Jöggi Rihs speaks of a perfect succession plan. The lawyer and entrepreneur Brülhart has been on the YB Board of Directors for four years and has established himself excellently. Rihs also praised Kienberger's work: "He joined YB in 2012 during turbulent times, did valuable development work and was instrumental in ensuring that YB has developed extremely well as a company as a whole in recent years."