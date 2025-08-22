YB wins the water battle in Bratislava. Keystone

YB set the course for the Europa League with a 1-0 away win in the play-off first leg in Bratislava. YB goalie Marvin Keller is satisfied after the final whistle.

Patrick Lämmle

YB beat Slovan Bratislava 1-0 in the first leg of the Europa League play-offs.

Goalkeeper Marvin Keller is satisfied with the performance after the water battle, but above all with the result.

The second leg against Bratislava will take place next Thursday in Wankdorf. Show more

It poured with rain in Bratislava on Thursday evening. Some observers were probably surprised that the first leg of the Europa League play-offs was played to the end at all.

In the 15th minute, Chris Bedia made it 1:0 after a strong assist from Edimilson Fernandes. After that, there were no more goals, but plenty of rain. Goalkeeper Marvin Keller said after the game on "YB TV": "The conditions were certainly very special and difficult today. At the beginning it went reasonably well, but as time went on it got worse and worse. You couldn't play a pass in the middle that didn't stop."

YB were lucky with two aluminum goals from the home team and Keller once again did his job confidently between the posts. Overall, he was also satisfied: "We won 1-0 - that means we're halfway there."

Midfielder Armin Gigovic, who transferred to Bern from Holstein Kiel a few days ago, is also satisfied with the performance: "I think we did well." Although they played one or two too many misplaced passes, this was certainly also due to the terrain. "We're going into the second leg with a good feeling."

And this second leg will take place next Thursday in the Wankdorf. Kick-off is at 20:00. If YB prevail, they will play in the Europa League. Otherwise, they will continue in the Conference League.