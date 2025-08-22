  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Water battle in Bratislava YB goalie Keller: "No pass that didn't stop"

Patrick Lämmle

22.8.2025

YB wins the water battle in Bratislava.
YB wins the water battle in Bratislava.
Keystone

YB set the course for the Europa League with a 1-0 away win in the play-off first leg in Bratislava. YB goalie Marvin Keller is satisfied after the final whistle.

22.08.2025, 09:11

22.08.2025, 09:13

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • YB beat Slovan Bratislava 1-0 in the first leg of the Europa League play-offs.
  • Goalkeeper Marvin Keller is satisfied with the performance after the water battle, but above all with the result.
  • The second leg against Bratislava will take place next Thursday in Wankdorf.
Show more

It poured with rain in Bratislava on Thursday evening. Some observers were probably surprised that the first leg of the Europa League play-offs was played to the end at all.

In the 15th minute, Chris Bedia made it 1:0 after a strong assist from Edimilson Fernandes. After that, there were no more goals, but plenty of rain. Goalkeeper Marvin Keller said after the game on "YB TV": "The conditions were certainly very special and difficult today. At the beginning it went reasonably well, but as time went on it got worse and worse. You couldn't play a pass in the middle that didn't stop."

European Cup playoffs. YB win water battle in Bratislava ++ Lausanne hold Besiktas to a draw ++ Servette draw 1-1

European Cup playoffsYB win water battle in Bratislava ++ Lausanne hold Besiktas to a draw ++ Servette draw 1-1

YB were lucky with two aluminum goals from the home team and Keller once again did his job confidently between the posts. Overall, he was also satisfied: "We won 1-0 - that means we're halfway there."

Midfielder Armin Gigovic, who transferred to Bern from Holstein Kiel a few days ago, is also satisfied with the performance: "I think we did well." Although they played one or two too many misplaced passes, this was certainly also due to the terrain. "We're going into the second leg with a good feeling."

And this second leg will take place next Thursday in the Wankdorf. Kick-off is at 20:00. If YB prevail, they will play in the Europa League. Otherwise, they will continue in the Conference League.

Football news

Relegation battle instead of Champions League. Xhaka explains Sunderland switch:

Relegation battle instead of Champions LeagueXhaka explains Sunderland switch: "I couldn't say no anymore"

Transfer ticker. Roma hot for Embolo ++ Boniface to Milan ++ Galatasaray in touch with Akanji

Transfer tickerRoma hot for Embolo ++ Boniface to Milan ++ Galatasaray in touch with Akanji

Who will be champion?. All 18 Bundesliga coaches bet on Bayern Munich - and you?

Who will be champion?All 18 Bundesliga coaches bet on Bayern Munich - and you?

100 arrests, 200 injured. Match in Buenos Aires abandoned after escalation in the stands

100 arrests, 200 injuredMatch in Buenos Aires abandoned after escalation in the stands

Shaqiri and then?. Reif sees a quality problem at FC Basel

Shaqiri and then?Reif sees a quality problem at FC Basel