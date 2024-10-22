Captain Loris Benito should provide stability and energy for YB on Wednesday Keystone

Young Boys' hopes of success in the Champions League against Inter Milan are also linked to Loris Benito. The long-injured captain wants to inspire his teammates.

Loris Benito has played three times for Young Boys in the Super League this season, with the Bernese side winning twice. These are the Swiss champions' only two victories after ten games in the current championship. Thanks to the 2-1 win against Luzern on Sunday, YB improved from last to 10th place in the table.

Benito's record underlines the importance of the 32-year-old defender, who leads the team as captain. He missed the first few games after suffering a cruciate ligament rupture for the second time since 2016 at the beginning of February. This time, his rehab went even better, which he puts down to the fact that "I'm now mentally a lot further on than I was back then. I dealt with myself and my psyche more this time," says Benito in an interview with the Keystone-SDA news agency. For him, this was a decisive factor in the very good healing process.

He is now ready for his first Champions League appearance of the season. Without him, YB suffered two clear defeats at home against Aston Villa (0:3) and away against FC Barcelona (1:5). The fact that his return to the top flight is associated with some hope "flatters me", adding that he has worked for it. "I will try to carry my teammates along with my positive energy. If that helps them play better, then a big part has already been done."

Asked how he would characterize the Inter Milan team, Benito replied: "Simone Inzaghi (the coach) has formed a very stable team. They are very good tactically. You get the feeling that every move is planned." One advantage for him is that he already knows the players somewhat due to the club's reputation.

"They will try to get us out of order by changing positions," says Benito. That's why they need to communicate well. "We must not allow ourselves to be torn apart." He also believes there will be a surprise because he has the feeling that Inter will not play with the utmost consistency.

