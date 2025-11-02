On Saturday, YB introduced new coach Gerardo Seoane at the press conference ahead of the important FCB game on Sunday. blue Sport had the opportunity to speak to him and head of sport Christoph Spycher.

Andreas Lunghi

Giorgio Contini was only able to pick up 18 points with YB in eleven games - too few for an ambitious team like Young Boys. The 3-3 draw at GC on Thursday evening tipped the scales for the 51-year-old's future with the Bernese club. He was then dismissed without notice on Friday.

A few hours after the announcement that the Bernese had parted company with Contini, his successor, Gerardo Seoane, was already in place. In an interview with blue Sport, YB sporting director Christoph Spycher explains how the quick decision in favor of Seoane came about.

"It was an intense night," says Spycher. "After the FCZ game on Sunday, in which we showed another inconsistent performance, we contacted Gerry Seoane's management. On Thursday, the game against GC didn't go as we had hoped either."

"He was the absolute dream candidate"

On the way back from Zurich, Seoane's management was contacted again and he signaled his interest. "Intensive talks" took place during the night before a quick solution was found. "It certainly helped that we already knew each other," said Spycher.

The two knew each other from their three years together between 2018 and 2021, during which Seoane led YB to three league titles and a cup win before leaving the Bernese side for the Bundesliga.

At Leverkusen and most recently Gladbach - he had to leave in mid-September this year - he was able to gain experience in one of the top five leagues and was therefore Spycher's "absolute preferred candidate" to succeed Contini.

The 47-year-old is delighted to be back in Bern: "Yesterday was certainly full of emotion - even on the journey to the stadium. Seeing familiar faces again, with whom I perhaps had less contact."

"Not a fair line-up"

He has many positive memories in Bern, which will be helpful for the start. However, Seoane is aware that a completely new task awaits him compared to seven years ago, when he took over YB as the champion team.

Many players from back then are no longer in the team. Nevertheless, he has found a talented team that also has "exciting top performers" in its ranks. Before the first acid test on Sunday afternoon in the home game against FC Basel (live on blue Sport at 4.30pm), Seoane will give his team a few technical and tactical impulses.

"In that sense, there can't be a fair line-up because I wasn't able to see the team in training during the week. It's about getting to work with clarity and bringing a common idea onto the pitch," concludes Seoane.

You can watch the full interviews with Gerardo Seoane and Christoph Spycher in the videos above.

