Gerardo Seoane has not yet been able to lead Young Boys back to success. Keystone

YB started 2026 like the old year ended: With a loss and a red card. The Bernese are worse under Gerardo Seoane than they were under the sacked Giorgio Contini.

SDA

It should have been a fresh start in 2026, but it remained as unsuccessful as the old year ended. YB lost 3-1 at home to Lausanne, conceding their third defeat in a row.

Once again, the Bernese team revealed blatant defensive weaknesses and indiscipline. The red card against Olivier Mwamba is the third dismissal in the third game in a row - and already the ninth of the season.

Sandro Lauper is exhausted. "It just sucks to have conceded three goals again. We're somehow not drawing the right conclusions," said YB defender Sandro Lauper angrily to blue Sport.

Coach Gerardo Seoane is also frustrated and cannot find an explanation for another poor performance. Yet everything should have improved under him. When the former three-time YB champion coach was introduced after the dismissal of Giorgio Contini at the end of October, he was virtually hailed as a savior.

Contini scored 1.64 points, Seoane 1.22 points on average

Nine league match days later, it has to be said: Things have not improved under Seoane compared to Contini. On the contrary. The ambitious Young Boys scored almost half a point less on average.

In the nine league games under Seoane, YB picked up 11 points, an average of 1.22 points per game. Under Contini, they averaged 1.64 points, i.e. 18 points in 11 games. In terms of goals scored and goals conceded, the two coaches are virtually on a par.

On Thursday, YB will face Olympique Lyon at home in the Europa League. What gives hope: The last European appearance in the Wankdorf was one to cheer about. A 1-0 win against Lille on December 11.