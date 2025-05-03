  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Goal from 60 meters YB knocks defending champions FCZ out of the way and advances to the playoff final

SDA

3.5.2025 - 19:05

The BSC Young Boys women's team has reached the play-off final. After a 3:1 win in the first leg, a 1:1 draw in the second leg against FC Zurich was enough for the Bernese side

Keystone-SDA

03.05.2025, 19:05

04.05.2025, 22:58

As in the first leg, Hungary's Borbala Vincze put Zurich ahead. The cup winners, who were outnumbered in the final minutes in Bern's Wankdorf after Briana Eads was given an emergency booking, were unable to score again. Instead, Audrey Remy made it 1-1 in stoppage time, her long-range shot from behind the halfway line ending up in the net because FCZ goalkeeper Noemi Benz had rushed into the opposition penalty area during the final offensive.

This means that qualifying winners YB will play for the championship title in the final, which will be played on May 10 and 17 in a first and second leg. It would be the first since 2011 and the opponent will be determined on Sunday: FC Basel, who won the first leg 2:1, will host GC.

More from the department

Italy. Freuler on a high with Bologna

ItalyFreuler on a high with Bologna

Bundesliga. VfL Wolfsburg fires Hasenhüttl

BundesligaVfL Wolfsburg fires Hasenhüttl

Super League. Yverdon - St. Gallen postponed to Tuesday

Super LeagueYverdon - St. Gallen postponed to Tuesday

First title. Ardon Jashari wins the cup with Bruges

First titleArdon Jashari wins the cup with Bruges

Expert Bregy on FCZ-Ligue.

Expert Bregy on FCZ-Ligue"If there's no red, I don't know what else there's red for"