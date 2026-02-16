Samuel Essende joins the Young Boys. IMAGO/Maximilian Koch

Young Boys are on the lookout for reinforcements for their offense: Augsburg's Samuel Essende is about to make the switch. The 28-year-old Congolese is expected to provide the necessary goals in Bern.

Samuel Essende has scored twelve goals in a total of 50 competitive matches for the Fuggerstädter. Last season, the attacker was often on the scoresheet for FCA, but has only made two appearances in the starting eleven this season. According to "Kicker", YB will pay a transfer fee of around four million euros, plus one million euros in potential bonuses.

At Bern, he would meet a former team-mate in Sergio Cordova. The Venezuelan striker has been a complete disappointment at YB so far and is currently out injured.