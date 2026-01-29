Young Boys lose 2:3 against Stuttgart Keystone

Two dream goals are not enough for YB to secure their place in the Europa League. After a start phase to forget, the Bernese fought their way back into the game, but lost 2:3 against Stuttgart.

Keystone-SDA SDA

On the last matchday of the league phase, the starting position was clear: Only with a win would the Bernese realize qualification for the playoffs on their own. Despite a great fight, coach Gerardo Seoane's team failed to pick up three points, losing 3-2 to VfB Stuttgart thanks to a last-minute goal.

However, a victory for YB seemed a long way off after just seven minutes. Stuttgart scored with their first chance to make it 1-0 in the 6th minute and doubled the lead less than 60 seconds later with their second opportunity.

Contrary to the course of the game, YB reduced the deficit just three minutes before the break thanks to Armin Gigovic. He struck perfectly into the top left corner from around 16 meters. The momentum shifted to the side of Gerardo Seoane's team. The Bernese came back strongly from the break, but Stuttgart were no longer as pressing as they had been in the first 45 minutes.

YB's equalizer was the logical consequence. But even this dream goal - Sandro Lauper scored on the volley in the 57th minute - was not to help the Bernese.

In the most bitter manner, after various top chances, including one by Sergio Cordova, the Bernese conceded 2:3 in the 90th minute. Three minutes later, when the final whistle sounded, Young Boys' elimination from the Europa League was sealed.

Telegram:

VfB Stuttgart - Young Boys 3:2 (2:0)

SR Rojas (ESP). - Goals: 6. Undav 1:0. 7. Demirovic 2:0. 42. Gigovic 2:1. 57. Lauper 2:2. 90. Andrés 3:2.

Stuttgart: Bredlow; Assignon (88. Vagnoman), Jeltsch, Chabot (68. Hendriks), Mittelstädt; Chema Andrés, Stiller (68. Karazor); Bouanani, Undav (68. El Khannouss), Führich (68. Leweling); Demirovic.

Young Boys: Keller; Janko, Wüthrich, Lauper, Benito; Gigovic (78. Pech), Fernandes; Fassnacht (78. Males), Sanches, Monteiro (78. Virginius); Bedia (63. Cordova).

Remarks: 31st Jeltsch shot on the post. Caution: 40. Monteiro.