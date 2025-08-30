  1. Residential Customers
Champions League missed YB loses to Fortuna Hjörring and plays in the Europa Cup

SDA

30.8.2025 - 22:44

Imke Wübbenhorst and the YB women get stuck at the second-to-last hurdle on their way to the Champions League.
Keystone

The Young Boys women miss out on a place in the Champions League. Alayah Pilgrim is on course with AS Roma.

Keystone-SDA

30.08.2025, 22:44

30.08.2025, 22:50

Coach Imke Wübbenhorst's Swiss champions lost 1-0 to Danish champions Fortuna Hjörring in the final of the 2nd qualifying round mini-tournament in Cyprus.

Joy Omewa scored the only goal of the match after an hour. The YB women will therefore continue their international campaign in just over five weeks' time (October 7/8 and 15/16) in the round of 16 of the newly created Europa Cup.

Alayah Pilgrim still has a good chance of participating in the Champions League with AS Roma. With Pilgrim on the right wing, the Romans beat Sparta Prague 5:1 in their final in the Czech Republic. A win in the third qualifying round, which will be played in September with a first and second leg, is still needed to qualify for the Champions League.

Meanwhile, Riola Xhemaili qualified for the Europa Cup with Eindhoven thanks to a 2-0 win against Metalist Kharkiv, just like Young Boys.

