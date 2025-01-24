  1. Residential Customers
Super League YB still without Saidy Janko

SDA

24.1.2025 - 16:16

Saidy Janko will not be able to play for YB for much longer.
Saidy Janko will be missing for YB for some time to come. The defender has to undergo an operation on his back.

24.01.2025, 16:16

24.01.2025, 17:49

Young Boys will have to make do without Saidy Janko this season. As the Bernese Super League club announced on Friday, the 29-year-old right-back, who has not played a game this season due to various injuries, will have to undergo back surgery. Those responsible assume that the Zurich native, who plays for the Gambia national team, will not be fit for action again until the coming season.

