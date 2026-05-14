In sporting terms, nothing is at stake in the Bernese cantonal derby on Ascension Thursday. Nevertheless, the day will be full of emotion. Sensational champions Thun receive the championship trophy.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you On Thursday, FC Thun will be presented with the championship trophy after the match against YB.

The official championship celebrations will take place on Friday. A procession is planned from the stadium to the city center, where the first championship title in the club's history will be celebrated on Stadthofplatz.

The other two matches in the championship round (Sion - Lugano and Basel - St.Gallen) will determine which teams will be allowed to play in Europe next season alongside Thun.

All matches will kick off at 4.30 pm and will be broadcast live by blue Sport Show more

The celebrations that have already begun in Thun will continue in the coming days. FC Thun will be presented with the championship trophy after the clash with their cantonal rivals YB, who have long seemed overpowering and will finish this season outside the European Cup ranks. Already in the penultimate round, as Thun will be playing away from home at the end of the season.

The current version of the trophy was first awarded ten years ago - back then to FC Basel. Since then, Young Boys and FC Zurich have also been awarded the trophy, which weighs 13 kilograms and is plated in fine gold. Now it is FC Thun's turn.

The official championship celebrations will take place the following day. A procession is planned from the stadium to the city center, where the first championship title in the club's history will be celebrated on Stadthofplatz.

Basel's last hope

The other two matches in the championship round will determine which teams will be allowed to play in Europe next season alongside Thun. The dethroned champions FC Basel find themselves in the outsider role. A maximum of 4th place is still possible for them. However, this would only entitle them to participate in the European Cup if FC St. Gallen wins the cup final against Stade Lausanne-Ouchy (fifth in the Challenge League).

FCB need a home win against FC St. Gallen and must also hope that FC Sion do not win their home game against FC Lugano. The Ticino side, on the other hand, would secure their place in the Conference League qualifiers early with a win at the Tourbillon.