With just under a minute played in the match between YB and Sion, Rayan Raveloson takes heart and hammers the ball into the net from long range.

Syl Battistuzzi

During the winter break, YB announced the signing of Rayan Raveloson. The 33-time Madagascar international, who also has French citizenship, last played for Auxerre in Ligue 1. Raveloson brings with him the experience of more than 300 professional games.

And a lot of goal threat. The 28-year-old midfielder recently scored in the 6:1 win against Yverdon. And against Sion, the father of three needed 62 seconds before he tucked the ball into the goal of the 1.92-metre-tall Sion goalkeeper Timothy Fayulu from just under 30 meters.

For blue Sport expert Pascal Zuberbühler, the Sion goalkeeper is not positioned too far out. "Fayulu is in an excellent position. You can't expect him to shoot from there like that," says the former national team goalkeeper. However, Zubi criticized the 25-year-old for standing vertically to the ball: "He would have to turn halfway across his body and steer the ball over with his right hand with translating side steps. He's already on it," said Zubi. So Fayulu probably didn't know exactly where he was positioned. Zubi states: "Because he was surprised, he just runs back like that. And if you run back like that, you've lost. He could definitely have done better."

Fun fact: Raveloson's goal was the one with the lowest xG value (0.007) in this Super League season - according to the model, even slightly less likely than Shaqiri's directly converted corner against Winterthur.