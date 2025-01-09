In the first game under the management of Giorgio Contini, YB record a clear victory against the Romanian first division team Sepsi OSK Sf. Gheorghe - and are not even stopped by a curious wrong decision.

No time? blue News summarizes for you YB score four times in their first game under Giorgio Contini and record a clear 4:1 victory against the Romanian club Sepsi OSK Sf. Gheorghe.

A curious refereeing decision, which preceded the only YB goal against, caused a stir.

After the successful debut, Contini said: "I liked the intensity and commitment with which we played and implemented some of the things we had practised over the last few days." Show more

At the training camp in Turkey, Giorgio Contini celebrates a successful debut on the YB sideline against the Romanian club Sepsi OSK Sf. Gheorghe. The Bernese won the match against the club of ex-Basel player Dimitri Oberlin 4:1. The only goal conceded was also preceded by a curious whistle.

In the 81st minute, YB defender Rhodri Smith apparently hit the ball with his arm in a tackle just outside the Bern penalty area. At least that was the decision of the Turkish referee, who, to everyone's great surprise, immediately pointed to the penalty spot.

"The Turkish referees 'moved' a handball offence into the penalty area without further ado and decided on a penalty, although it would not have taken a TV still image to recognize that the duel in question had taken place well outside the sixteen," can be read in the YB match report.

Contini's mission accomplished

But that was not enough. Marvin Keller then saves the penalty, but moves off the goal line too early, which is why the penalty kick is retaken. The YB goalie is then beaten at the second attempt.

For Contini, however, this was probably just a side note. "It was a requirement for the team to win both halves, which we managed to do," said the YB coach after the game, adding: "I liked the intensity and commitment with which we played and implemented some of the things we've been training over the last few days."

