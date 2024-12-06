Atakan Karazor scores Stuttgart's winner in the 69th minute Keystone

VfB Stuttgart, Young Boys' next opponents in the Champions League, averted a home defeat against Union Berlin to open the 13th round of the Bundesliga with three second-half goals.

SDA

Nick Woltemade and Atakan Karazor turned a 0:2 into a 3:2 in a wild second half on Friday evening.

Buoyed by a mistake from Stuttgart goalkeeper Alexander Nübel, Union had taken the lead with a powerful header from Danilo Doekhi and pulled 2-0 ahead by the 48th minute thanks to a cross from Robert Skov that was not touched by any player. Woltemade then equalized with a double within eight minutes and Karazar made it 3:2 in the 69th minute, although Union keeper Frederik Rönnow did not cut a good figure either.

Stuttgart, for whom Leonidas Stergiou was substituted at the break and Fabian Rieder came on in stoppage time, thus set themselves up for their crucial Champions League home game against Young Boys on Wednesday with another successful result.

Brief telegram and standings:

VfB Stuttgart - Union Berlin 3:2 (0:1). - 59,000 spectators. - Goals: 37. Doekhi 0:1. 48. Skov 0:2. 51. Woltemade 1:2. 59. Woltemade 2:2. 69. Karazor 3:2. - Remarks: VfB Stuttgart with Stergiou (until 46.) and Rieder (from 91.).

Ranking: 1. Bayern Munich 12/30 (37:8). 2. Eintracht Frankfurt 12/26 (31:16). 3. Bayer Leverkusen 12/23 (28:19). 4. RB Leipzig 12/21 (19:14). 5. Borussia Dortmund 12/20 (23:19). 6. SC Freiburg 12/20 (16:16). 7. VfB Stuttgart 13/20 (26:23). 8. Mainz 05 12/19 (20:14). 9. Wolfsburg 12/18 (25:19). 10. Borussia Mönchengladbach 12/17 (18:17). 11. Werder Bremen 12/16 (19:24). 12. Union Berlin 13/16 (12:14). 13. Augsburg 12/15 (14:23). 14. Hoffenheim 12/12 (17:24). 15. St. Pauli 12/11 (10:15). 16. Heidenheim 12/10 (15:24). 17. Holstein Kiel 12/5 (13:31). 18. Bochum 12/2 (10:33).

SDA